French President Emmanuel Macron has stated that he had no doubts that Russia would attempt to target the Olympic Games in Paris this summer.

Source: Reuters, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Macron was asked if he believed Russia would try to interfere with the Olympics.

Quote: "I have no doubt whatsoever, including in terms of information," he said.

Macron's remarks, made at an event in Paris to commemorate the opening of a new Olympic aquatic centre, are the most explicit recognition of foreign threats to security and the smooth operation of the games to date.

The Olympics will take place against a complex global backdrop, with Russia's war in Ukraine and Israel's war in Gaza complicating efforts to secure the event.

Macron has taken a tougher stance on Russia in recent months, promising that Moscow must be defeated and not ruling out the possibility of European troops going to Ukraine, though he has stated unequivocally that France has no intention of inciting hostility against Russia.

His government has also taken a tougher stance against alleged Russian disinformation campaigns in Europe.

As previously reported, EU experts have observed a continuous disinformation campaign by Russian propagandists targeting France and its first family over the past weeks that followed President Emmanuel Macron's statements about the possibility of deployment of Western troops in Ukraine.

