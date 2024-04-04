Ukraine's energy company introduces rolling blackout schedules in 6 oblasts

The dispatch centre of Ukrenergo, Ukraine’s national energy company, is forced to introduce temporary measures to limit power consumption from 18:20 to 22:00 in Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Kirovohrad, Poltava and Sumy oblasts.

Source: Ukrenergo

Details: The reason for the restrictions is the lack of sufficient generating capacity in the grid to cover consumption in certain oblasts.

"This is the result of recent Russian large-scale attacks on Ukrainian power plants.

In addition, consumption in the country is growing in the evening due to the cold snap," the state company explained.

It is noted that the scope of restrictions is mild. Regional power distribution companies will distribute the available electricity evenly among the groups of consumers.

At the same time, rolling blackouts remain in effect in Kharkiv Oblast and for industrial consumers in the city of Kryvyi Rih.

Ukrenergo urges people to use electricity sparingly.

Background:

Over the past 24 hours, Russian forces attacked the energy infrastructure in Kharkiv and Dnipropetrovsk oblasts. A drone attack on the night of 3-4 April damaged the equipment of a power facility in Kharkiv Oblast.

Although there is no deficit in the power system, a certain probability of restrictions in Ukraine's central and eastern parts remains, Ukrenergo said.

