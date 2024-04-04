All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Ukraine's energy company introduces rolling blackout schedules in 6 oblasts

Economichna PravdaThursday, 4 April 2024, 19:16
Ukraine's energy company introduces rolling blackout schedules in 6 oblasts
Stock photo: Getty Images

The dispatch centre of Ukrenergo, Ukraine’s national energy company, is forced to introduce temporary measures to limit power consumption from 18:20 to 22:00 in Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Kirovohrad, Poltava and Sumy oblasts.

Source: Ukrenergo

Details: The reason for the restrictions is the lack of sufficient generating capacity in the grid to cover consumption in certain oblasts.

Advertisement:

"This is the result of recent Russian large-scale attacks on Ukrainian power plants.

In addition, consumption in the country is growing in the evening due to the cold snap," the state company explained.

It is noted that the scope of restrictions is mild. Regional power distribution companies will distribute the available electricity evenly among the groups of consumers.

At the same time, rolling blackouts remain in effect in Kharkiv Oblast and for industrial consumers in the city of Kryvyi Rih.

Ukrenergo urges people to use electricity sparingly.

Background:

  • Over the past 24 hours, Russian forces attacked the energy infrastructure in Kharkiv and Dnipropetrovsk oblasts. A drone attack on the night of 3-4 April damaged the equipment of a power facility in Kharkiv Oblast.
  • Although there is no deficit in the power system, a certain probability of restrictions in Ukraine's central and eastern parts remains, Ukrenergo said.

Support UP or become our patron!

Advertisement:

UN speaks of "existential threat to the people of Ukraine"

Lack of air defence systems leads to slow but steady Russian victories on battlefield – ISW

We would not have lost Trypillia Thermal Power Plant if we had Patriot systems – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

Generation of men under 30 smallest in Ukraine, posing threat to conscription – NYT

Polish president hopes Zelenskyy will be wearing a suit at next Three Seas summit

updatedBild journalist says Ukraine has run out of missiles for Patriot and Iris-T air defence systems

All News
RECENT NEWS
07:27
Bomb disposal experts retrieve warhead of Russian missile in Kyiv Oblast
07:02
Ukrainian air defence downs 16 out of 17 Shahed attack drones in one night
06:56
Fire breaks out at energy facility in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast after downed Russian drone falls
06:37
UN speaks of "existential threat to the people of Ukraine"
05:38
US reacts to Russia's large-scale attack on Ukrainian energy facilities
04:52
Lack of air defence systems leads to slow but steady Russian victories on battlefield – ISW
03:38
Explosions heard in Khmelnytskyi Oblast
01:53
Restoration of Trypillia TPP without air defence systems futile – Ukraine's national energy company
01:20
Industrial production of weapons is key – Commander of NATO's Allied Forces Europe
23:51
Ukrainian Railways starts construction of European-gauge railway line from Uzhhorod to EU border
All News
Advertisement: