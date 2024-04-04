All Sections
Russians attack energy infrastructure in Kharkiv and Dnipropetrovsk oblasts

Thursday, 4 April 2024, 10:23
Stock photo: Getty Images

During the day, the Russians attacked energy infrastructure in Kharkiv and Dnipropetrovsk oblasts. A drone attack on the night of 3-4 April damaged the equipment of a power facility in Kharkiv Oblast. 

Source: press service of the Ministry of Energy 

Details: "There was a fire that was extinguished by the State Emergency Service. Fortunately, there were no casualties," the ministry said. 

The Russians targeted a solar power plant in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast. The attack damaged the plant's equipment and caused a fire. A security guard suffered a burn during the firefighting operations. The fire was extinguished within an hour by the plant's staff and the State Emergency Service.

"Unfortunately, there are casualties among power engineers due to enemy attacks," the Energy Ministry said. 

A 64-year-old locksmith at the Kharkiv city branch of Gas Distribution Networks of Ukraine LLC was injured during the elimination of the consequences of a nighttime drone attack. He was taken to hospital. The dispatcher's car was also damaged.

The Ministry of Energy said that a 47-year-old employee of the Sumy branch of Gas Distribution Networks of Ukraine LLC was killed by an air bomb during the bombing of the village of Samotoivka.

Background

