Lithuanian foreign minister says it is cynical to speak of unity with Ukraine without real help

Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis has stated that expressions of unity and solidarity with Ukraine, devoid of substantial arms supplies and security guarantees, are "rapidly approaching cynicism".

Source: Landsbergis on Twitter (X), as reported by European Pravda

Details: Landsbergis believes that the West must help Ukraine defeat Russia.

"Nice stories don’t win wars. Without significant deliveries of weapons and real security guarantees the glorious narrative of unity and solidarity with Ukraine is wearing thin and rapidly approaching cynicism," he stressed.

Landsbergis said reassuring stories can help win elections, but if they are false, "they immobilise us, prevent us from taking real action, while Ukrainians continue to die for us."

"Ukrainians have performed miracles and repeatedly embarrassed the "experts". We should be grateful to have such an ally, but instead of helping them win, we ask them to fight with one hand tied behind their back," Landsbergis added.

The minister warned that Europe is in great danger because Russia has been "emboldened by appeasement".

"The fact remains that anything other than total restoration of Ukraine’s sovereignty and security would invite Putin and the world’s tyrants to keep going, to keep crossing borders, to keep raping and murdering in order to achieve their aims," he added.

The foreign minister said the only way for the West is to change course, get serious and help Ukraine achieve a complete victory.

Background:

Landsbergis has previously stated that the West is making errors in its strategy of supporting Ukraine, which could have consequences for how history develops further.

He also pointed out that Ukraine will not be able to win the war if the US does not show its leadership.

