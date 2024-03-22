There is no excuse for our mistakes – Lithuanian Foreign Minister on Russia's attack

After the massive overnight attack by Russia on Ukrainian infrastructure, Lithuanian Minister of Foreign Affairs Gabrielius Landsbergis has stated that the West is making mistakes in its strategy to support Ukraine, and this could have consequences for the future development of the situation.

Source: Gabrielius Landsbergis, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania, on Twitter (X)

Quote: "We choked the weapons supply, we failed to provide enough air defence, and now we ask Ukrainians to sit on their hands while cruise missiles land on their families," Landsbergis noted, probably referring to a Financial Times article suggesting that the US is allegedly asking Kyiv to halt strikes on Russian refineries and oil depots.

Advertisement:

We choked the weapons supply, we failed to provide enough air defence, and now we ask Ukrianians to sit on their hands while cruise missiles land on their families. Such mistakes are setting the course of the entire century. And there is no justification for any of this. pic.twitter.com/ILreho4v1R — Gabrielius Landsbergis🇱🇹 (@GLandsbergis) March 22, 2024

"Such mistakes are setting the course of the entire century. And there is no justification for any of this," he added.

Background:

On the night of 21-22 March, Russia carried out another large-scale air attack using long-range aircraft. In response, United States Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink called for immediate support for Ukraine.

The Defence Intelligence of the United Kingdom believes that Russia will almost certainly continue to strike critical targets to the maximum extent permitted by its reserves of aircraft, crews, and armaments, seeking to maintain pressure on the Ukrainian government and population.

Support UP or become our patron!