NATO assessed Ukraine's progress in implementation of reform plan for membership

The North Atlantic Alliance sees "concrete steps" by Ukrainian authorities in implementing the adapted Annual National Programme (ANP), a reform plan for 2024 that aims to bring Kyiv closer to NATO membership.

Source: a NATO official in a comment to journalists on condition of anonymity, answering a question of European Pravda

Details: The interlocutor noted that it has only been three months since Ukraine began working on the implementation of the ANP, and that the Ukrainian side should comment on the reforms' content.

Quote: "But from our point of view, we see very focused, concerted efforts to implement reforms in the security and defence sector, in particular on specific priority reforms that we have identified for Ukraine as very important," the spokesman said.

Such reforms include democratic control of the Armed Forces, rule-of-law reforms, and interoperability and rapprochement with the Alliance.

"We've seen specific plans from various ministries to promote this work. We also hope to assist Ukraine in its further implementation. We hold consultations with Ukrainian authorities, where they inform us about the progress of reforms, and we continue to exchange views," the NATO representative explained.

The adapted Annual National Programme has become a tool for assessing NATO's progress on Ukraine's path to membership following the July 2023 summit in Vilnius. The Alliance then decided to cancel one of the intermediate stages on this path, namely the Membership Action Plan (MAP).

In November 2023, Ukraine and NATO agreed to revise the Annual National Programme to a concept paper containing a short list of security, defence, anti-corruption, and civil protection reforms.

