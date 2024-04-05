All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

NATO assessed Ukraine's progress in implementation of reform plan for membership

Oleh PavliukFriday, 5 April 2024, 11:55
NATO assessed Ukraine's progress in implementation of reform plan for membership
Stock photo: Getty Images

The North Atlantic Alliance sees "concrete steps" by Ukrainian authorities in implementing the adapted Annual National Programme (ANP), a reform plan for 2024 that aims to bring Kyiv closer to NATO membership.

Source: a NATO official in a comment to journalists on condition of anonymity, answering a question of European Pravda 

Details: The interlocutor noted that it has only been three months since Ukraine began working on the implementation of the ANP, and that the Ukrainian side should comment on the reforms' content.

Advertisement:

Quote: "But from our point of view, we see very focused, concerted efforts to implement reforms in the security and defence sector, in particular on specific priority reforms that we have identified for Ukraine as very important," the spokesman said.

Such reforms include democratic control of the Armed Forces, rule-of-law reforms, and interoperability and rapprochement with the Alliance.

"We've seen specific plans from various ministries to promote this work. We also hope to assist Ukraine in its further implementation. We hold consultations with Ukrainian authorities, where they inform us about the progress of reforms, and we continue to exchange views," the NATO representative explained.

The adapted Annual National Programme has become a tool for assessing NATO's progress on Ukraine's path to membership following the July 2023 summit in Vilnius. The Alliance then decided to cancel one of the intermediate stages on this path, namely the Membership Action Plan (MAP).

In November 2023, Ukraine and NATO agreed to revise the Annual National Programme to a concept paper containing a short list of security, defence, anti-corruption, and civil protection reforms.

Support UP or become our patron!

Advertisement:

UN speaks of "existential threat to the people of Ukraine"

Lack of air defence systems leads to slow but steady Russian victories on battlefield – ISW

We would not have lost Trypillia Thermal Power Plant if we had Patriot systems – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

Generation of men under 30 smallest in Ukraine, posing threat to conscription – NYT

Polish president hopes Zelenskyy will be wearing a suit at next Three Seas summit

updatedBild journalist says Ukraine has run out of missiles for Patriot and Iris-T air defence systems

All News
RECENT NEWS
07:50
Total of 78 combat clashes occur on front over past day – Ukraine's General Staff report
07:27
Bomb disposal experts retrieve warhead of Russian missile in Kyiv Oblast
07:02
Ukrainian air defence downs 16 out of 17 Shahed attack drones in one night
06:56
Fire breaks out at energy facility in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast after downed Russian drone falls
06:37
UN speaks of "existential threat to the people of Ukraine"
05:38
US reacts to Russia's large-scale attack on Ukrainian energy facilities
04:52
Lack of air defence systems leads to slow but steady Russian victories on battlefield – ISW
03:38
Explosions heard in Khmelnytskyi Oblast
01:53
Restoration of Trypillia TPP without air defence systems futile – Ukraine's national energy company
01:20
Industrial production of weapons is key – Commander of NATO's Allied Forces Europe
All News
Advertisement: