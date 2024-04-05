Ukrainian PM visits Lithuania

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal has arrived on a visit to Lithuania.

Source: European Pravda, citing Shmyhal on Telegram

Shmyhal announced that he began his visit by meeting with his Lithuanian counterpart, Ingrida Šimonytė.

Quote: "The agenda includes military-technical cooperation, support for Ukraine's European integration, confiscation of Russian assets, and strengthening restrictions on Russian goods and services," wrote Shmyhal.

Background:

The Ukrainian PM visited Latvia on 4 April.

During the visit, it became known that Latvia was developing a new security assistance package for Ukraine and would provide the first drones as part of the drone coalition. It will also financially contribute to the Czech-led initiative to purchase ammunition for Ukraine.

