All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Ukrainian PM visits Lithuania

Ivanna KostinaFriday, 5 April 2024, 11:57
Ukrainian PM visits Lithuania
Denys Shmyhal and Ingrida Šimonytė. Photo: Telegram

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal has arrived on a visit to Lithuania.

Source: European Pravda, citing Shmyhal on Telegram

Shmyhal announced that he began his visit by meeting with his Lithuanian counterpart, Ingrida Šimonytė. 

Advertisement:

Quote: "The agenda includes military-technical cooperation, support for Ukraine's European integration, confiscation of Russian assets, and strengthening restrictions on Russian goods and services," wrote Shmyhal.

Background:

  • The Ukrainian PM visited Latvia on 4 April.
  • During the visit, it became known that Latvia was developing a new security assistance package for Ukraine and would provide the first drones as part of the drone coalition. It will also financially contribute to the Czech-led initiative to purchase ammunition for Ukraine.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: ShmyhalLithuania
Advertisement:

UN speaks of "existential threat to the people of Ukraine"

Lack of air defence systems leads to slow but steady Russian victories on battlefield – ISW

We would not have lost Trypillia Thermal Power Plant if we had Patriot systems – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

Generation of men under 30 smallest in Ukraine, posing threat to conscription – NYT

Polish president hopes Zelenskyy will be wearing a suit at next Three Seas summit

updatedBild journalist says Ukraine has run out of missiles for Patriot and Iris-T air defence systems

All News
Shmyhal
Ukraine's PM earns nearly US$25,000 over past year, his wife almost US$200,000
Ukrainian PM discusses peace and weapons for Ukraine with Polish president in Warsaw
We're close to resolving this problem – Polish PM after talks on agricultural import with Ukrainian PM
RECENT NEWS
07:50
Total of 78 combat clashes occur on front over past day – Ukraine's General Staff report
07:27
Bomb disposal experts retrieve warhead of Russian missile in Kyiv Oblast
07:02
Ukrainian air defence downs 16 out of 17 Shahed attack drones in one night
06:56
Fire breaks out at energy facility in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast after downed Russian drone falls
06:37
UN speaks of "existential threat to the people of Ukraine"
05:38
US reacts to Russia's large-scale attack on Ukrainian energy facilities
04:52
Lack of air defence systems leads to slow but steady Russian victories on battlefield – ISW
03:38
Explosions heard in Khmelnytskyi Oblast
01:53
Restoration of Trypillia TPP without air defence systems futile – Ukraine's national energy company
01:20
Industrial production of weapons is key – Commander of NATO's Allied Forces Europe
All News
Advertisement: