We're close to resolving this problem – Polish PM after talks on agricultural import with Ukrainian PM

Khrystyna Bondarieva , OLEKSANDR SHUMILINThursday, 28 March 2024, 15:32
Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk with his Ukrainian counterpart Denys Shmyhal in Warsaw. Photo: Denys Shmyhal

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk announced progress in resolving the problems of agricultural imports and road transport after talks in Warsaw with his Ukrainian counterpart Denys Shmyhal.

Source: Tusk at a joint press conference with Shmyhal, reported by European Pravda

Details: Tusk noted that "we have made a step forward in agriculture."

"We are looking for solutions that may not be completely satisfactory to everyone, but which will protect the basic interests of Polish farmers and growers – and, on the other hand, Ukrainian ones. We are looking for, and we are close to finding a solution," Tusk said.

He added that "we are close" to ensuring that Ukrainian transit through Poland does not create problems for the Polish market.

Tusk added that he and Shmyhal had discussed EU-level decisions on Ukrainian agricultural imports, which "may not be very appealing to the Ukrainian side".

"But we are looking for methods that would not be detrimental for anyone. I am convinced that thanks to our approach, all parties will feel seen," Tusk added.

The same applies to future road transport, Tusk said.

"There was also a conflict of interest here. I am glad that we have found an understanding on the direction of our actions. It's about ensuring that the opportunities for Polish and Ukrainian hauliers are on the same level of requirements, so that there is no unfair competition," he said.

"This means a little bit of effort from Ukraine, a little bit of understanding and patience from Poland, but we are on the direct way to ensuring that competition from Ukrainian hauliers is not detrimental, as it has been for Polish carriers so far," Tusk said.

