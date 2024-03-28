Ukrainian PM discusses peace and weapons for Ukraine with Polish president in Warsaw

Ukraine’s Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, who is visiting Warsaw on 28 March, has met with Polish President Andrzej Duda.

Source: European Pravda; Chancellery of the Polish President on X (Twitter)

Details: During their meeting at the Presidential Palace in Warsaw, Shmyhal and Duda discussed "current issues on the bilateral agenda and the regional security situation", a statement from the Polish Chancellery says.

Prezydent @AndrzejDuda przyjął w Pałacu Prezydenckim, przebywającego z wizytą oficjalną w Polsce, Premiera Ukrainy @Denys_Shmyhal.



Rozmowa dotyczyła bieżących kwestii agendy dwustronnej oraz sytuacji bezpieczeństwa w regionie. Omówiono także współpracę w zakresie wszechstronnego… pic.twitter.com/Ac2B4NO97h — Kancelaria Prezydenta (@prezydentpl) March 28, 2024

"They also discussed cooperation in the comprehensive military, financial and diplomatic support that Poland and its allies are providing to Ukraine as it fights for independence," the statement continues, adding that the leaders also discussed Ukraine's path towards EU and NATO membership.

Shmyhal said he had thanked Duda for his "decisive and significant personal contribution to supporting Ukraine". The Ukrainian prime minister added that their conversation also covered the Ukrainian Peace Formula and helping Ukraine with weapons.

During our visit to Warsaw, I thanked Polish President @AndrzejDuda for his decisive and significant personal contribution to supporting #Ukraine. We talked about helping Ukraine with weapons and combining our efforts for NATO and EU integration. We appreciate Poland's support… pic.twitter.com/2yvd3yscsw — Denys Shmyhal (@Denys_Shmyhal) March 28, 2024

On Thursday, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk and Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal attended intergovernmental consultations in Warsaw.

After the talks, Tusk announced that progress had been made in solving the problems of agricultural imports and road transportation.

