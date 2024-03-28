All Sections
Ukrainian PM discusses peace and weapons for Ukraine with Polish president in Warsaw

Oleh Pavliuk, Alona MazurenkoThursday, 28 March 2024, 19:22

Ukraine’s Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, who is visiting Warsaw on 28 March, has met with Polish President Andrzej Duda.

Source: European Pravda; Chancellery of the Polish President on X (Twitter)

Details: During their meeting at the Presidential Palace in Warsaw, Shmyhal and Duda discussed "current issues on the bilateral agenda and the regional security situation", a statement from the Polish Chancellery says.

"They also discussed cooperation in the comprehensive military, financial and diplomatic support that Poland and its allies are providing to Ukraine as it fights for independence," the statement continues, adding that the leaders also discussed Ukraine's path towards EU and NATO membership.

Shmyhal said he had thanked Duda for his "decisive and significant personal contribution to supporting Ukraine". The Ukrainian prime minister added that their conversation also covered the Ukrainian Peace Formula and helping Ukraine with weapons.

Background: 

  • On Thursday, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk and Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal attended intergovernmental consultations in Warsaw.
  • After the talks, Tusk announced that progress had been made in solving the problems of agricultural imports and road transportation.

