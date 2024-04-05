All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Lithuania to purchase about 3,000 FPV drones for Ukrainian military

Ivanna Kostina, Alona MazurenkoFriday, 5 April 2024, 12:50
Lithuania to purchase about 3,000 FPV drones for Ukrainian military
Denys Shmyhal and Ingrida Šimonytė. Photo: Shmyhal on Telegram

Lithuania plans to purchase approximately 3,000 FPV drones of local production and deliver them to the Ukrainian military.

Source: European Pravda, citing Prime Minister of Lithuania Ingrida Šimonytė at a press conference with her Ukrainian counterpart Denys Shmyhal

Šimonytė reminded that to date, Lithuania has provided Ukraine with over €1 billion in assistance, half of which is military.

Advertisement:

Quote: "We continue to support Ukrainian soldiers on the front lines, so Lithuania has allocated €35 million to the Czech initiative for purchasing artillery rounds. We have also agreed with the Minister of National Defence that Lithuania will soon purchase approximately 3,000 Lithuanian FPV drones for about €2 million," said the Prime Minister of Lithuania.

She expressed hope that these drones would arrive at the front lines later this year.

Background:

  • Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal arrived on a visit to Lithuania on 5 April.
  • Shmyhal also visited Latvia on 4 April. During the visit, it became known that Latvia was developing a new security assistance package for Ukraine and would provide the first drones as part of the drone coalition. It will also financially contribute to the Czech-led initiative to purchase ammunition for Ukraine.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: LithuaniaArmed Forcesdrones
Advertisement:

UN speaks of "existential threat to the people of Ukraine"

Lack of air defence systems leads to slow but steady Russian victories on battlefield – ISW

We would not have lost Trypillia Thermal Power Plant if we had Patriot systems – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

Generation of men under 30 smallest in Ukraine, posing threat to conscription – NYT

Polish president hopes Zelenskyy will be wearing a suit at next Three Seas summit

updatedBild journalist says Ukraine has run out of missiles for Patriot and Iris-T air defence systems

All News
Lithuania
Ukrainian PM visits Lithuania
Ukraine holds talks with Lithuania on security agreement
Lithuanian president backs idea of NATO military support fund for Ukraine
RECENT NEWS
07:50
Total of 78 combat clashes occur on front over past day – Ukraine's General Staff report
07:27
Bomb disposal experts retrieve warhead of Russian missile in Kyiv Oblast
07:02
Ukrainian air defence downs 16 out of 17 Shahed attack drones in one night
06:56
Fire breaks out at energy facility in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast after downed Russian drone falls
06:37
UN speaks of "existential threat to the people of Ukraine"
05:38
US reacts to Russia's large-scale attack on Ukrainian energy facilities
04:52
Lack of air defence systems leads to slow but steady Russian victories on battlefield – ISW
03:38
Explosions heard in Khmelnytskyi Oblast
01:53
Restoration of Trypillia TPP without air defence systems futile – Ukraine's national energy company
01:20
Industrial production of weapons is key – Commander of NATO's Allied Forces Europe
All News
Advertisement: