Lithuania to purchase about 3,000 FPV drones for Ukrainian military

Lithuania plans to purchase approximately 3,000 FPV drones of local production and deliver them to the Ukrainian military.

Source: European Pravda, citing Prime Minister of Lithuania Ingrida Šimonytė at a press conference with her Ukrainian counterpart Denys Shmyhal

Šimonytė reminded that to date, Lithuania has provided Ukraine with over €1 billion in assistance, half of which is military.

Quote: "We continue to support Ukrainian soldiers on the front lines, so Lithuania has allocated €35 million to the Czech initiative for purchasing artillery rounds. We have also agreed with the Minister of National Defence that Lithuania will soon purchase approximately 3,000 Lithuanian FPV drones for about €2 million," said the Prime Minister of Lithuania.

She expressed hope that these drones would arrive at the front lines later this year.

Background:

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal arrived on a visit to Lithuania on 5 April.

Shmyhal also visited Latvia on 4 April. During the visit, it became known that Latvia was developing a new security assistance package for Ukraine and would provide the first drones as part of the drone coalition. It will also financially contribute to the Czech-led initiative to purchase ammunition for Ukraine.

