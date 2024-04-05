All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Czechia explains how Russia is trying to arrange sabotage on European railways

Iryna KutielievaFriday, 5 April 2024, 16:03
Czechia explains how Russia is trying to arrange sabotage on European railways
Stock photo: Getty Images

Czechia has stated that Russia made "thousands" of attempts to interfere with European railway networks as part of a campaign to destabilise the EU and attempt sabotage of critical infrastructure.

Source: Martin Kupka, Minister of Transport of Czechia, in an interview with Financial Times

Details: He suspects Russia of "thousands of attempts to weaken our systems" through cyberattacks since Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin launched the full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

Advertisement:

Kupka said that Russia had been hacking into the signalling systems and networks of the Czech national railway operator České dráhy.

Previous cyberattacks have disrupted ticketing systems and raised concerns that successful interference with signalling systems could lead to serious accidents.

Financial Times also cited a report published last March by the EU Agency for Cybersecurity, which highlighted threats to transport.

It mentioned "attacks against railway companies with an increasing rate, primarily due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine." The report noted major cyberattacks by "pro-Russia hacker groups" on railway companies in Latvia, Lithuania, Romania and Estonia.

In turn, the Czech cybersecurity agency NUKIB has warned of an increase in the number of cyberattacks in recent years.

"One of the last year’s prominent trends has been the growing interest of malicious attackers in the energy and transportation sectors," the report, which was published in July, said.

Background: In early March, the European Union Agency for Cybersecurity (ENISA) warned of the growing risk of attackers using artificial intelligence to influence the European Parliament elections in June with disinformation.

Support UP or become our patron!

Advertisement:

UN speaks of "existential threat to the people of Ukraine"

Lack of air defence systems leads to slow but steady Russian victories on battlefield – ISW

We would not have lost Trypillia Thermal Power Plant if we had Patriot systems – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

Generation of men under 30 smallest in Ukraine, posing threat to conscription – NYT

Polish president hopes Zelenskyy will be wearing a suit at next Three Seas summit

updatedBild journalist says Ukraine has run out of missiles for Patriot and Iris-T air defence systems

All News
RECENT NEWS
07:50
Total of 78 combat clashes occur on front over past day – Ukraine's General Staff report
07:27
Bomb disposal experts retrieve warhead of Russian missile in Kyiv Oblast
07:02
Ukrainian air defence downs 16 out of 17 Shahed attack drones in one night
06:56
Fire breaks out at energy facility in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast after downed Russian drone falls
06:37
UN speaks of "existential threat to the people of Ukraine"
05:38
US reacts to Russia's large-scale attack on Ukrainian energy facilities
04:52
Lack of air defence systems leads to slow but steady Russian victories on battlefield – ISW
03:38
Explosions heard in Khmelnytskyi Oblast
01:53
Restoration of Trypillia TPP without air defence systems futile – Ukraine's national energy company
01:20
Industrial production of weapons is key – Commander of NATO's Allied Forces Europe
All News
Advertisement: