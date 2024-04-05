All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Finland closes sea checkpoints near border with Russia until mid-April

Mariia YemetsFriday, 5 April 2024, 22:34

The Finnish government has decided to temporarily close the sea border checkpoints in the eastern part of the Gulf of Finland to private boats to prevent migrants trying to enter the EU from Russia using this route. 

Source: Yle, European Pravda reports

In addition to the decision not to reopen the ground border checkpoints with Russia, which have been closed almost continuously since 30 November, Finland closed the sea checkpoints in the eastern part of the Gulf of Finland, near the border with Russia, to private boats until 15 April.

Advertisement:

Quote: "As the season is changing, this is our proactive measure to prevent instrumentalised migration from spreading to sea routes... It seems that the current situation of instrumentalised migration will continue for a long time. We do not see any signs that the situation will change for the better," explains Marko Turunen, a representative of the Finnish Border Guard Service.

He stressed that attempts to get to Finland by sea would be life-threatening, as the Baltic Sea has harsher weather conditions than the Mediterranean – the water is very cold even during summer.

"The organisers of illegal migration, criminal organisations, do not care about the safety of people. In the Mediterranean Sea, people are 'packed' into bad boats. These are unnecessary risks for these people," he added.

Mikko Hirvi, Deputy Commander of the Gulf of Finland Border Guard, says that this preventive measure will not have much impact on how people can use their private yachts. He said that since the beginning of Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine, the use of these sea checkpoints has decreased to a minimum. 

Announcing the extension of the ground border closure, Finnish Interior Minister Mari Rantanen noted that there are hundreds to thousands of migrants on the Russian side of the border who could be used as a tool of pressure on Finland.

Reports also indicated that the Finnish Border Guard Service had launched an investigation into about two dozen cases related to the organisation of illegal entry into Finland through the border with Russia.

Finnish Foreign Minister Elina Valtonen called on the European Union to develop a joint response to Russia's use of migration to the EU as a weapon.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Finlandborder
Advertisement:

UN speaks of "existential threat to the people of Ukraine"

Lack of air defence systems leads to slow but steady Russian victories on battlefield – ISW

We would not have lost Trypillia Thermal Power Plant if we had Patriot systems – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

Generation of men under 30 smallest in Ukraine, posing threat to conscription – NYT

Polish president hopes Zelenskyy will be wearing a suit at next Three Seas summit

updatedBild journalist says Ukraine has run out of missiles for Patriot and Iris-T air defence systems

All News
Finland
Ukraine signs security agreement with Finland, Ukrainian President's Office shares details – video
Finland to allocate €30 million for Czech initiative to purchase shells for Ukraine
Finland stops allowing cars with Russian number plates
RECENT NEWS
08:07
Russia loses 840 soldiers and 34 artillery systems over past day
07:50
Total of 78 combat clashes occur on front over past day – Ukraine's General Staff report
07:27
Bomb disposal experts retrieve warhead of Russian missile in Kyiv Oblast
07:02
Ukrainian air defence downs 16 out of 17 Shahed attack drones in one night
06:56
Fire breaks out at energy facility in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast after downed Russian drone falls
06:37
UN speaks of "existential threat to the people of Ukraine"
05:38
US reacts to Russia's large-scale attack on Ukrainian energy facilities
04:52
Lack of air defence systems leads to slow but steady Russian victories on battlefield – ISW
03:38
Explosions heard in Khmelnytskyi Oblast
01:53
Restoration of Trypillia TPP without air defence systems futile – Ukraine's national energy company
All News
Advertisement: