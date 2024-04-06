Russians carried out 107 airstrikes on Ukraine over past day – Ukrainian General Staff report

Russian troops launched 14 missile strikes, 107 airstrikes, and fired 137 times from multiple-launch rocket systems at the positions of Ukrainian troops and populated areas.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 06:00 on 6 April

Quote: "A total of 80 combat clashes took place on the front lines over the past day. The enemy launched 14 missile strikes, 107 airstrikes and fired 137 times from multiple-launch rocket systems at the positions of our troops and populated areas.

Advertisement:

Over the past 24 hours, the following settlements were attacked [by the Russians]: Kostobobriv (Chernihiv Oblast); Oleksandrivka, Popivka, Krasnopillia, Novodmytrivka, Svesa, Pokrovka and Seredyna-Buda (Sumy Oblast); Kruhle, Berestove and Kupiansk (Kharkiv Oblast); Terny, Chasiv Yar, Zalizne, New-York, Pivnichne, Berdychi, Umanske, Pervomaiske, Netailove, Novobakhmutivka, Ocheretyne, Yasnobrodivka, Kalynove, Krasnohorivka, Urozhaine, Vodiane, Vuhledar, Kostiantynivka, Novomykhailivka and Katerynivka (Donetsk Oblast); and Robotyne (Zaporizhzhia Oblast).

More than 110 settlements in Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson and Mykolaiv oblasts came under artillery fire."

Details: The operational situation on the Volyn and Polissia fronts remains without significant changes.

On the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna fronts, the Russians maintained a military presence in the border areas, conducted sabotage activities to prevent the deployment of the Armed Forces of Ukraine to vulnerable areas, and increased the density of minefields along the state border.

On the Kupiansk front, the Russians did not conduct any offensive (assault) operations over the past day.

On the Lyman front, Ukrainian defenders repelled three Russian attacks near the settlement of Terny (Donetsk Oblast), where the Russians tried to break through the Ukrainian defences.

On the Bakhmut front, Ukrainian soldiers repelled 16 Russian attacks near the settlements of Andriivka, Zelenopillia, Klishchiivka, Novyi, Spirne and Ivanivske (Donetsk Oblast), where the Russians attempted to improve their tactical situation, supported by their aircraft.

On the Avdiivka front, Ukrainian soldiers repelled 22 Russian attacks near the settlements of Berdychi, Umanske, Nevelske, Pervomaiske, Yasnobrodivka and Semenivka (Donetsk Oblast), where the Russians, supported by their aircraft, tried to drive Ukrainian units from their footholds.

On the Novopavlivka front, Ukraine’s Defence Forces are continuing to hold back the Russians near the settlements of Krasnohorivka, Novomykhailivka, Heorhiivka and Kostiantynivka (Donetsk Oblast), where the Russians attempted to break through the Ukrainian defences 20 times, supported by their aircraft.

On the Orikhiv front, the Russians, supported by their aircraft, unsuccessfully attempted to attack Ukrainian positions in the vicinity of Staromaiorske (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Kherson front, the Russians are persisting in their intention to drive Ukrainian troops from their footholds on the Dnipro River's left (east) bank. Russian troops unsuccessfully attacked Ukrainian positions 16 times over the past 24 hours.

Nevertheless, the defenders continue to actively inflict losses in manpower and equipment on the Russian occupation forces, depleting them along the entire line of contact.

Over the past day, Ukraine’s Air Force struck 11 areas where Russian military personnel were concentrated and an anti-aircraft missile system belonging to the Russians.

Units from Ukraine’s Rocket Forces and Artillery struck two air defence systems, five artillery pieces, a command post, a UAV ground control station, three areas where Russian weapons and military equipment were concentrated and another crucial facility belonging to the Russians.

Support UP or become our patron!