All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russians carried out 107 airstrikes on Ukraine over past day – Ukrainian General Staff report

Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 6 April 2024, 08:40
Russians carried out 107 airstrikes on Ukraine over past day – Ukrainian General Staff report
Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Russian troops launched 14 missile strikes, 107 airstrikes, and fired 137 times from multiple-launch rocket systems at the positions of Ukrainian troops and populated areas.  

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 06:00 on 6 April

Quote: "A total of 80 combat clashes took place on the front lines over the past day. The enemy launched 14 missile strikes, 107 airstrikes and fired 137 times from multiple-launch rocket systems at the positions of our troops and populated areas.  

Advertisement:

Over the past 24 hours, the following settlements were attacked [by the Russians]: Kostobobriv (Chernihiv Oblast); Oleksandrivka, Popivka, Krasnopillia, Novodmytrivka, Svesa, Pokrovka and Seredyna-Buda (Sumy Oblast); Kruhle, Berestove and Kupiansk (Kharkiv Oblast); Terny, Chasiv Yar, Zalizne, New-York, Pivnichne, Berdychi, Umanske, Pervomaiske, Netailove, Novobakhmutivka, Ocheretyne, Yasnobrodivka, Kalynove, Krasnohorivka, Urozhaine, Vodiane, Vuhledar, Kostiantynivka, Novomykhailivka and Katerynivka (Donetsk Oblast); and Robotyne (Zaporizhzhia Oblast). 

More than 110 settlements in Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson and Mykolaiv oblasts came under artillery fire."

Details: The operational situation on the Volyn and Polissia fronts remains without significant changes.

On the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna fronts, the Russians maintained a military presence in the border areas, conducted sabotage activities to prevent the deployment of the Armed Forces of Ukraine to vulnerable areas, and increased the density of minefields along the state border.

On the Kupiansk front, the Russians did not conduct any offensive (assault) operations over the past day.

On the Lyman front, Ukrainian defenders repelled three Russian attacks near the settlement of Terny (Donetsk Oblast), where the Russians tried to break through the Ukrainian defences.

On the Bakhmut front, Ukrainian soldiers repelled 16 Russian attacks near the settlements of Andriivka, Zelenopillia, Klishchiivka, Novyi, Spirne and Ivanivske (Donetsk Oblast), where the Russians attempted to improve their tactical situation, supported by their aircraft.

On the Avdiivka front, Ukrainian soldiers repelled 22 Russian attacks near the settlements of Berdychi, Umanske, Nevelske, Pervomaiske, Yasnobrodivka and Semenivka (Donetsk Oblast), where the Russians, supported by their aircraft, tried to drive Ukrainian units from their footholds.

On the Novopavlivka front, Ukraine’s Defence Forces are continuing to hold back the Russians near the settlements of Krasnohorivka, Novomykhailivka, Heorhiivka and Kostiantynivka (Donetsk Oblast), where the Russians attempted to break through the Ukrainian defences 20 times, supported by their aircraft.

On the Orikhiv front, the Russians, supported by their aircraft, unsuccessfully attempted to attack Ukrainian positions in the vicinity of Staromaiorske (Donetsk Oblast). 

On the Kherson front, the Russians are persisting in their intention to drive Ukrainian troops from their footholds on the Dnipro River's left (east) bank. Russian troops unsuccessfully attacked Ukrainian positions 16 times over the past 24 hours. 

Nevertheless, the defenders continue to actively inflict losses in manpower and equipment on the Russian occupation forces, depleting them along the entire line of contact.

Over the past day, Ukraine’s Air Force struck 11 areas where Russian military personnel were concentrated and an anti-aircraft missile system belonging to the Russians.

Units from Ukraine’s Rocket Forces and Artillery struck two air defence systems, five artillery pieces, a command post, a UAV ground control station, three areas where Russian weapons and military equipment were concentrated and another crucial facility belonging to the Russians. 

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: General Staffwar
Advertisement:

UN speaks of "existential threat to the people of Ukraine"

Lack of air defence systems leads to slow but steady Russian victories on battlefield – ISW

We would not have lost Trypillia Thermal Power Plant if we had Patriot systems – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

Generation of men under 30 smallest in Ukraine, posing threat to conscription – NYT

Polish president hopes Zelenskyy will be wearing a suit at next Three Seas summit

updatedBild journalist says Ukraine has run out of missiles for Patriot and Iris-T air defence systems

All News
General Staff
Russians carry out 14 attacks on Kherson front – Ukrainian General Staff report
Russian forces launch chemical attacks more frequently in combat zone in Ukraine
Ukrainian military enlistment offices to summon 25-year-olds for data updates and medical boards
RECENT NEWS
08:07
Russia loses 840 soldiers and 34 artillery systems over past day
07:50
Total of 78 combat clashes occur on front over past day – Ukraine's General Staff report
07:27
Bomb disposal experts retrieve warhead of Russian missile in Kyiv Oblast
07:02
Ukrainian air defence downs 16 out of 17 Shahed attack drones in one night
06:56
Fire breaks out at energy facility in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast after downed Russian drone falls
06:37
UN speaks of "existential threat to the people of Ukraine"
05:38
US reacts to Russia's large-scale attack on Ukrainian energy facilities
04:52
Lack of air defence systems leads to slow but steady Russian victories on battlefield – ISW
03:38
Explosions heard in Khmelnytskyi Oblast
01:53
Restoration of Trypillia TPP without air defence systems futile – Ukraine's national energy company
All News
Advertisement: