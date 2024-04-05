All Sections
Russians carry out 14 attacks on Kherson front – Ukrainian General Staff report

Tetyana OliynykFriday, 5 April 2024, 19:49
Stock photo: Ukrainian soldier from the 53rd Mechanised Brigade named after Volodymyr Monomakh

A total of 72 combat clashes occurred on the front line on 5 April. In total, the Russians launched 10 missile strikes and 67 airstrikes, as well as 97 attacks on Ukrainian troops and settlements using multiple-launch missile systems.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook; information as of 18:00 on 5 April

Details: The Russians did not carry out offensive (assault) operations on the Kupiansk front.

On the Lyman front, Ukrainian soldiers repelled two attacks near the village of Terny in Donetsk Oblast, where the Russians attempted to penetrate Ukraine’s defences.

On the Bakhmut front, Ukrainian soldiers repelled over 10 attacks in the settlements of Andriivka, Zelenopillia, Klishchiivka and Ivanivske in Donetsk Oblast, where the Russians attempted to improve their tactical situation.

On the Avdiivka front, Ukraine’s defenders repelled 18 attacks in the settlements of Berdychi, Umanske, Yasnobrodivka and Pervomaiske in Donetsk Oblast, where the Russians attempted to drive Ukrainian units from their positions.

On the Novopavlivka front, the Armed Forces continue to restrain the Russian forces in the settlements of Heorhiivka, Kostiantynivka and Novomykhailivka in Donetsk Oblast, where the Russians attempted to break through Ukrainian defences 10 times with the help of aviation.

During the day, the Russians attempted one unsuccessful attack on Ukraine’s positions on the Orikhiv front, near the village of Staromaiorske in Donetsk Oblast.

The Russians’ intention to dislodge Ukraine’s units from the established bridgeheads on the left (east) bank of the Dnipro River remains unchanged on the Kherson front. Throughout the day, the occupiers launched 14 unsuccessful attacks on Ukrainian troops' positions in the village of Krynky, Kherson Oblast.

Quote: "During the day, the Armed Forces' aviation attacked nine clusters of [Russian – ed.] manpower and one enemy anti-aircraft missile system.

Units of the Rocket Forces targeted one command point, two air defence systems, one artillery system, one UAV command point, and two clusters of enemy weapons and military equipment."

Subjects: Kherson OblastGeneral Staff
