Russian forces launch chemical attacks more frequently in combat zone in Ukraine

The use of chemical substances by the Russians during combat action against the Defence Forces of Ukraine has become systematic, and the frequency of chemical attacks is growing.

Source: Command of the Support Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, cited by a Facebook of the General Staff of Ukraine

Details: Reportedly, over the past month, mobile units of support means and forces and other units of the Defence Forces of Ukraine have documented 371 cases of usage of munitions filled with dangerous chemical substances by the Russians, which is 90% more than earlier.

The main delivery method is using unmanned aerial vehicles, mainly by dropping K-51 grenades and RG-Vo.

In total, the Defence Forces of Ukraine have documented 1,412 cases of usage of munitions equipped with dangerous chemical substances by the Russians within the period from February 2023 to March 2024.

Quote: "The enemy continues using ammunition that contains dangerous chemicals, thus violating the Convention on the Prohibition of the Development, Production, Stockpiling and Use of Chemical Weapons and on their Destruction, as well as the laws and customs of the war.

Such actions by the Russian Federation become systematic, and the tendency to use chemical weapons keeps increasing."

