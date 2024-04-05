All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russian forces launch chemical attacks more frequently in combat zone in Ukraine

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOFriday, 5 April 2024, 17:10
Russian forces launch chemical attacks more frequently in combat zone in Ukraine
Stock photo: Ukrainian Armed Forces' Support Forces

The use of chemical substances by the Russians during combat action against the Defence Forces of Ukraine has become systematic, and the frequency of chemical attacks is growing.

Source: Command of the Support Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, cited by a Facebook of the General Staff of Ukraine

Details: Reportedly, over the past month, mobile units of support means and forces and other units of the Defence Forces of Ukraine have documented 371 cases of usage of munitions filled with dangerous chemical substances by the Russians, which is 90% more than earlier.

Advertisement:

The main delivery method is using unmanned aerial vehicles, mainly by dropping K-51 grenades and RG-Vo.

In total, the Defence Forces of Ukraine have documented 1,412 cases of usage of munitions equipped with dangerous chemical substances by the Russians within the period from February 2023 to March 2024.

Quote: "The enemy continues using ammunition that contains dangerous chemicals, thus violating the Convention on the Prohibition of the Development, Production, Stockpiling and Use of Chemical Weapons and on their Destruction, as well as the laws and customs of the war.

Such actions by the Russian Federation become systematic, and the tendency to use chemical weapons keeps increasing."

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: warGeneral Staff
Advertisement:

UN speaks of "existential threat to the people of Ukraine"

Lack of air defence systems leads to slow but steady Russian victories on battlefield – ISW

We would not have lost Trypillia Thermal Power Plant if we had Patriot systems – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

Generation of men under 30 smallest in Ukraine, posing threat to conscription – NYT

Polish president hopes Zelenskyy will be wearing a suit at next Three Seas summit

updatedBild journalist says Ukraine has run out of missiles for Patriot and Iris-T air defence systems

All News
war
Drones of Ukraine's Defence Intelligence and Armed Forces strike 3 air bases in Russia, destroying and damaging aircraft
Russia attacks Zaporizhzhia, injuring people
Estonian intelligence forecasts increase in intensity of hostilities in Ukraine in coming weeks
RECENT NEWS
07:50
Total of 78 combat clashes occur on front over past day – Ukraine's General Staff report
07:27
Bomb disposal experts retrieve warhead of Russian missile in Kyiv Oblast
07:02
Ukrainian air defence downs 16 out of 17 Shahed attack drones in one night
06:56
Fire breaks out at energy facility in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast after downed Russian drone falls
06:37
UN speaks of "existential threat to the people of Ukraine"
05:38
US reacts to Russia's large-scale attack on Ukrainian energy facilities
04:52
Lack of air defence systems leads to slow but steady Russian victories on battlefield – ISW
03:38
Explosions heard in Khmelnytskyi Oblast
01:53
Restoration of Trypillia TPP without air defence systems futile – Ukraine's national energy company
01:20
Industrial production of weapons is key – Commander of NATO's Allied Forces Europe
All News
Advertisement: