Ukrainian military enlistment offices to summon 25-year-olds for data updates and medical boards

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOFriday, 5 April 2024, 13:46
Ukrainian military enlistment offices to summon 25-year-olds for data updates and medical boards
Photo: Army TV

Territorial centres for recruitment and social support (military enlistment offices) will summon citizens over 25 to update their registration data, undergo medical boards, and get relevant military registration documents.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Quote: The Ukrainian president has signed the Law of Ukraine dated 30 May 2023, No. 3127-IX "On Amendments to the Law of Ukraine 'On Military Duty and Military Service,'" which reduces the age of citizens on military registration from 27 to 25 years for conscripts.

In particular, citizens who have reached the age of 25 will be removed from the military registration of conscripts and placed on the military registration of reservists. 

With the entry into force of the law above, territorial recruitment centres will summon citizens who were registered as conscripts and have reached the age of 25 to update their registration data, undergo medical boards, and obtain relevant military registration documents.

Details: The Department of Public Relations of the Armed Forces of Ukraine told Ukrainska Pravda that the law signed by Zelenskyy on 2 April was officially published on 3 April, so it came into force on 4 April.

