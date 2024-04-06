Polish protesters start to partially let lorries through at Hrebenne-Rava-Ruska checkpoint

Polish protesters have partially resumed allowing lorries to enter Poland at the Rava-Ruska-Hrebenne checkpoint.

Source: State Border Guard Service press service; European Pravda

Details: "Our Polish counterparts stated that farmers who are restricting traffic during the protest will allow 15 empty lorries to enter Poland every day," the State Border Guard Service said.

They did not specify how long such conditions may remain in place.

Background:

On 2 April, Polish protesters resumed blocking lorry traffic at the Uhryniv-Dołhobyczów checkpoint, which had been operating normally for several days.

In the last days of March, the government admitted that it did not know how to unblock the border with Poland, and there was practically no dialogue.

