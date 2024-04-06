All Sections
Polish protesters start to partially let lorries through at Hrebenne-Rava-Ruska checkpoint

Mariia Yemets, Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 6 April 2024, 09:25
Polish protesters start to partially let lorries through at Hrebenne-Rava-Ruska checkpoint
Stock photo: Ukrainska Pravda sources

Polish protesters have partially resumed allowing lorries to enter Poland at the Rava-Ruska-Hrebenne checkpoint.

Source: State Border Guard Service press service; European Pravda

Details: "Our Polish counterparts stated that farmers who are restricting traffic during the protest will allow 15 empty lorries to enter Poland every day," the State Border Guard Service said.

They did not specify how long such conditions may remain in place.

Background:

