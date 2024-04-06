Lithuania donates M577 armoured personnel carriers to Ukraine – photo

М577 APCs handed over to Ukraine. Photo: Lithuania's Defence Ministry on Twitter (X)

Lithuania announced that it handed over M577 armoured personnel carriers (APCs) to Ukraine's Armed Forces on 5 April.

Source: Lithuania's Defence Ministry, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The ministry has not indicated the number of APCs supplied. Continuous support for Ukraine is a strategic goal for Lithuania, the authority added.

"The weapons and equipment that we and our allies provide make a crucial contribution to Ukraine's fight for independence and the security of Europe as a whole. We will continue to support Ukraine as long as necessary," the Lithuanian MoD stated.

🇱🇹🇺🇦Whatever victory takes. Last night, a new shipment of Lithuanian military support reached Ukraine: we handed over M577 armored vehicles.#StandWithUkraine pic.twitter.com/pYR4Td8KZl — Lithuanian MOD 🇱🇹 (@Lithuanian_MoD) April 6, 2024

Lithuania's Defence Ministry noted that it has already developed a long-term plan to support Ukraine, which envisages a €200 million package of security assistance for Kyiv for new procurement in the period 2024-2026.

Lithuania has sent Ukraine military assistance worth about €605 million since the beginning of the war, the ministry summed up.

Background:

Earlier, it was reported that Lithuania plans to purchase about 3,000 domestically produced First-Person View (FPV) drones to be transferred to the Ukrainian military.

At the same time, Lithuanian Prime Minister Ingrida Šimonytė announced that her country was launching a rehabilitation programme for Ukrainian soldiers and would allocate about €15 million for this purpose.

