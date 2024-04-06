All Sections
Lithuania donates M577 armoured personnel carriers to Ukraine – photo

Andrii SynyavskyiSaturday, 6 April 2024, 16:21
М577 APCs handed over to Ukraine. Photo: Lithuania's Defence Ministry on Twitter (X)

Lithuania announced that it handed over M577 armoured personnel carriers (APCs) to Ukraine's Armed Forces on 5 April.

Source: Lithuania's Defence Ministry, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The ministry has not indicated the number of APCs supplied. Continuous support for Ukraine is a strategic goal for Lithuania, the authority added.

"The weapons and equipment that we and our allies provide make a crucial contribution to Ukraine's fight for independence and the security of Europe as a whole. We will continue to support Ukraine as long as necessary," the Lithuanian MoD stated.

Lithuania's Defence Ministry noted that it has already developed a long-term plan to support Ukraine, which envisages a €200 million package of security assistance for Kyiv for new procurement in the period 2024-2026.

Lithuania has sent Ukraine military assistance worth about €605 million since the beginning of the war, the ministry summed up.

Background:

