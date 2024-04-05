Ukraine holds talks with Lithuania on security agreement

Ukraine and Lithuania have held talks regarding the conclusion of a bilateral security agreement.

Source: Ukraine’s President’s Office, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The President’s Office stated that the parties had identified key points and agreed on a schedule for working on the preparation of the bilateral security agreement.

Ihor Zhovkva, Deputy Head of the President’s Office, conducted the latest round of talks.

Quote: "Our document will contain a number of provisions that we have managed to enshrine in such agreements for the first time."

Background:

Earlier, it was reported that Latvia was planning to sign a long-term support and security agreement with Ukraine, committing to provide military assistance in the amount of 0.25% of its gross domestic product this year and over the next two years.

Such agreements have already been signed with the UK, Canada, Denmark, France, Germany, Italy and the Netherlands. Lithuania and Estonia will also sign similar agreements with Ukraine in the near future.

Prior to this, Finnish President Alexander Stubb arrived in Kyiv on Wednesday. Shortly after the news of his arrival broke, the Office of the President of Ukraine published the text of the agreement between Ukraine and Finland on security cooperation and long-term support.

