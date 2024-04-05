All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Ukraine holds talks with Lithuania on security agreement

Andrii SyniavskyiFriday, 5 April 2024, 08:02
Ukraine holds talks with Lithuania on security agreement
Ukrainian and Lithuanian national flags. Stock photo: Getty Images

Ukraine and Lithuania have held talks regarding the conclusion of a bilateral security agreement.

Source: Ukraine’s President’s Office, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The President’s Office stated that the parties had identified key points and agreed on a schedule for working on the preparation of the bilateral security agreement. 

Advertisement:

Ihor Zhovkva, Deputy Head of the President’s Office, conducted the latest round of talks.

Quote: "Our document will contain a number of provisions that we have managed to enshrine in such agreements for the first time."

Background:

  • Earlier, it was reported that Latvia was planning to sign a long-term support and security agreement with Ukraine, committing to provide military assistance in the amount of 0.25% of its gross domestic product this year and over the next two years. 
  • Such agreements have already been signed with the UK, Canada, Denmark, France, Germany, Italy and the Netherlands. Lithuania and Estonia will also sign similar agreements with Ukraine in the near future. 
  • Prior to this, Finnish President Alexander Stubb arrived in Kyiv on Wednesday. Shortly after the news of his arrival broke, the Office of the President of Ukraine published the text of the agreement between Ukraine and Finland on security cooperation and long-term support.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: LithuaniaUkraine
Advertisement:

UN speaks of "existential threat to the people of Ukraine"

Lack of air defence systems leads to slow but steady Russian victories on battlefield – ISW

We would not have lost Trypillia Thermal Power Plant if we had Patriot systems – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

Generation of men under 30 smallest in Ukraine, posing threat to conscription – NYT

Polish president hopes Zelenskyy will be wearing a suit at next Three Seas summit

updatedBild journalist says Ukraine has run out of missiles for Patriot and Iris-T air defence systems

All News
Lithuania
Lithuanian president backs idea of NATO military support fund for Ukraine
Ukrainian investors ready to finance broad gauge railway to ports in Poland and Lithuania for grain transit
Ukrainian Defence Minister and Commander-in-Chief discuss situation on the frontline with Lithuanian counterparts
RECENT NEWS
07:50
Total of 78 combat clashes occur on front over past day – Ukraine's General Staff report
07:27
Bomb disposal experts retrieve warhead of Russian missile in Kyiv Oblast
07:02
Ukrainian air defence downs 16 out of 17 Shahed attack drones in one night
06:56
Fire breaks out at energy facility in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast after downed Russian drone falls
06:37
UN speaks of "existential threat to the people of Ukraine"
05:38
US reacts to Russia's large-scale attack on Ukrainian energy facilities
04:52
Lack of air defence systems leads to slow but steady Russian victories on battlefield – ISW
03:38
Explosions heard in Khmelnytskyi Oblast
01:53
Restoration of Trypillia TPP without air defence systems futile – Ukraine's national energy company
01:20
Industrial production of weapons is key – Commander of NATO's Allied Forces Europe
All News
Advertisement: