Lithuania initiates special rehabilitation program for Ukrainian military

Ivanna KostinaFriday, 5 April 2024, 13:30
Lithuania initiates special rehabilitation program for Ukrainian military
Lithuanian PM Ingrida Šimonytė. Photo: Getty Images

Lithuanian PM Ingrida Šimonytė has announced that her country is initiating a program to rehabilitate Ukrainian military personnel and will allocate approximately €15 million for these purposes.

Source: European Pravda, citing Prime Minister of Lithuania Ingrida Šimonytė at a press conference with her Ukrainian counterpart Denys Shmyhal

Šimonytė emphasised the need to assist Ukrainian soldiers who have fulfilled their mission and defended Ukraine, Europe, and Lithuania, as they have suffered and want to return to normal life.

"Therefore, after thorough preparation, Lithuania is launching a special rehabilitation program for wounded Ukrainian soldiers today. We will contribute to developing appropriate infrastructure and services in the three Baltic countries in Lviv, Dnipro, and Zhytomyr," said the Prime Minister of Lithuania.

"We will allocate approximately €15 million for these programs from various sources and development programs. We also hope that other donors will join us," she added.

Background:

  • Šimonytė also said that Lithuania planned to purchase approximately 3,000 FPV drones of local production and deliver them to the Ukrainian military.
  • Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal arrived on a visit to Lithuania on 5 April.

