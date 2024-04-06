Up to 98% of fortification works completed on some fronts – Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that the construction of defensive structures on all fronts should be completed "in a couple of months". On some fronts, up to 98% of the work has now been done.

Source: Zelenskyy in an interview recorded in Chernihiv Oblast and shown on the national joint 24/7 newscast

Quote: "Everything will be ready in a couple of months, at least [when it comes to] the commitments regarding all three lines [of defence – ed.]. In some of the hot spots, 92-98% of the work has already been completed."

Details: Zelenskyy noted that the completion deadline is roughly the same for all the fronts, "but the closer [you get] to the hot spots, the faster everything is being built".

Asked whether Ukraine is doing enough for effective defence, the president said: "We are doing what the military asked for. Can that be enough? In times of war, there's probably no such thing as enough. It's not enough yet – that's why we're working."

