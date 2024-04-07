Power engineers repair backup power line to Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant

Power engineers have repaired the backup power line to the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP), which had been damaged by the Russians earlier.

Source: Ukrainian national energy company Ukrenergo

Details: "Ukrenergo repair crews have fixed and put back into operation a 330 kV high-voltage overhead line that provides a backup power supply to ZNPP. It was damaged during the Russian attack on 4 April," the statement said.

Background: Zaporizhzhia NPP was using a single power line due to a Russian strike on 4 April.

