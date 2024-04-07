All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Power engineers repair backup power line to Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant

Economichna PravdaSunday, 7 April 2024, 10:11
Power engineers repair backup power line to Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant
Stock photo: Ukrenergo

Power engineers have repaired the backup power line to the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP), which had been damaged by the Russians earlier.

Source: Ukrainian national energy company Ukrenergo 

Details: "Ukrenergo repair crews have fixed and put back into operation a 330 kV high-voltage overhead line that provides a backup power supply to ZNPP. It was damaged during the Russian attack on 4 April," the statement said.

Advertisement:

Background: Zaporizhzhia NPP was using a single power line due to a Russian strike on 4 April.

Support UP or become our patron!

Advertisement:

UN speaks of "existential threat to the people of Ukraine"

Lack of air defence systems leads to slow but steady Russian victories on battlefield – ISW

We would not have lost Trypillia Thermal Power Plant if we had Patriot systems – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

Generation of men under 30 smallest in Ukraine, posing threat to conscription – NYT

Polish president hopes Zelenskyy will be wearing a suit at next Three Seas summit

updatedBild journalist says Ukraine has run out of missiles for Patriot and Iris-T air defence systems

All News
RECENT NEWS
08:07
Russia loses 840 soldiers and 34 artillery systems over past day
07:50
Total of 78 combat clashes occur on front over past day – Ukraine's General Staff report
07:27
Bomb disposal experts retrieve warhead of Russian missile in Kyiv Oblast
07:02
Ukrainian air defence downs 16 out of 17 Shahed attack drones in one night
06:56
Fire breaks out at energy facility in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast after downed Russian drone falls
06:37
UN speaks of "existential threat to the people of Ukraine"
05:38
US reacts to Russia's large-scale attack on Ukrainian energy facilities
04:52
Lack of air defence systems leads to slow but steady Russian victories on battlefield – ISW
03:38
Explosions heard in Khmelnytskyi Oblast
01:53
Restoration of Trypillia TPP without air defence systems futile – Ukraine's national energy company
All News
Advertisement: