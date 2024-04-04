Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant operates on single power line due to Russian attacks, nearing blackout

Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) has been using a single power line due to Russian attacks.

Source: press service of Energoatom, Ukraine's state nuclear energy regulator

Details: "Zaporizhzhia NPP is on the verge of another blackout. The external overhead line of PL-330kV Zaporizhzhia Thermal Power Plant – Ferosplavna through which the temporarily occupied Zaporizhzhia NPP received power from the Ukrainian power grid to meet its own needs was disconnected at 10:06 today, 4 April 2024, due to Russian attack," the statement said.

At present, Europe's largest nuclear power plant is connected to the Ukrainian power grid only by the PL-750kV overhead line Dniprovska, which has recently been repaired by Ukrainian power engineers.

"This once again threatens to cause an emergency at the temporarily occupied ZNPP, as if this last line is disconnected from the national grid, the plant will be on the verge of another blackout, which is a serious violation of the plant's safe operation," the press service added.

Background:

Due to Russian attacks, the ZNPP has been using a single power line.

Last month, power engineers connected the ZNPP to the second power line after repairs due to damage dealt by Russian forces. Before that, the ZNPP was supplied via the only remaining power line – from 20 February till 14 March.

