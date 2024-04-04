All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant operates on single power line due to Russian attacks, nearing blackout

Thursday, 4 April 2024, 12:26
Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant operates on single power line due to Russian attacks, nearing blackout
Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant. Stock photo: Getty Images

Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) has been using a single power line due to Russian attacks.

Source: press service of Energoatom, Ukraine's state nuclear energy regulator

Details: "Zaporizhzhia NPP is on the verge of another blackout. The external overhead line of PL-330kV Zaporizhzhia Thermal Power Plant – Ferosplavna through which the temporarily occupied Zaporizhzhia NPP received power from the Ukrainian power grid to meet its own needs was disconnected at 10:06 today, 4 April 2024, due to Russian attack," the statement said.

Advertisement:

At present, Europe's largest nuclear power plant is connected to the Ukrainian power grid only by the PL-750kV overhead line Dniprovska, which has recently been repaired by Ukrainian power engineers.

"This once again threatens to cause an emergency at the temporarily occupied ZNPP, as if this last line is disconnected from the national grid, the plant will be on the verge of another blackout, which is a serious violation of the plant's safe operation," the press service added.

Background:

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Zaporizhzhia
Advertisement:

UN speaks of "existential threat to the people of Ukraine"

Lack of air defence systems leads to slow but steady Russian victories on battlefield – ISW

We would not have lost Trypillia Thermal Power Plant if we had Patriot systems – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

Generation of men under 30 smallest in Ukraine, posing threat to conscription – NYT

Polish president hopes Zelenskyy will be wearing a suit at next Three Seas summit

updatedBild journalist says Ukraine has run out of missiles for Patriot and Iris-T air defence systems

All News
Zaporizhzhia
Russian forces strike houses in Zaporizhzhia, injuring civilians – photo
No threat of dam collapse following Russian attack on Dnipro power plant – Zaporizhzhia Oblast head
Road reopens to traffic at Dnipro hydroelectric dam in Zaporizhzhia
RECENT NEWS
07:27
Bomb disposal experts retrieve warhead of Russian missile in Kyiv Oblast
07:02
Ukrainian air defence downs 16 out of 17 Shahed attack drones in one night
06:56
Fire breaks out at energy facility in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast after downed Russian drone falls
06:37
UN speaks of "existential threat to the people of Ukraine"
05:38
US reacts to Russia's large-scale attack on Ukrainian energy facilities
04:52
Lack of air defence systems leads to slow but steady Russian victories on battlefield – ISW
03:38
Explosions heard in Khmelnytskyi Oblast
01:53
Restoration of Trypillia TPP without air defence systems futile – Ukraine's national energy company
01:20
Industrial production of weapons is key – Commander of NATO's Allied Forces Europe
23:51
Ukrainian Railways starts construction of European-gauge railway line from Uzhhorod to EU border
All News
Advertisement: