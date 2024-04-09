Russia attacks Lviv Oblast with drones, Ukrainian air defence responds to it

Ukrainian air defence assets and personnel were responding to a Russian Shahed drone attack in Lviv Oblast on the night of 8-9 April. The drones came from Ternopil Oblast and moved towards Stryi and Peremyshliany. The air-raid warning lasted until 05:36.

Source: Maksym Kozytskyi, Head of Lviv Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram; Suspilne, a Ukrainian public broadcaster

Details: Kozytskyi wrote earlier that Shahed drones were heading for Stryi and asked residents of the oblast to stay away from windows.

Kozytskyi wrote at 03:46 that another group of Shahed drones was moving from Ternopil Oblast to Lviv Oblast.

Screenshot: alerts.in.ua at 04:20

At 04:30, Kozytskyi reported that the Russian drones were currently moving in the direction of Peremyshliany but could change their course.

At 04:48, Kozitsky reported a drone flying towards Stryi.

The all-clear was given at 05:36.

Throughout the night, news outlets reported explosions in Poltava and Khmelnytskyi oblasts.

