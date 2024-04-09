All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russia attacks Lviv Oblast with drones, Ukrainian air defence responds to it

Ivashkiv OlenaTuesday, 9 April 2024, 03:41
Russia attacks Lviv Oblast with drones, Ukrainian air defence responds to it
An air defence mobile firing group. Photo: Serhii Naiev

Ukrainian air defence assets and personnel were responding to a Russian Shahed drone attack in Lviv Oblast on the night of 8-9 April. The drones came from Ternopil Oblast and moved towards Stryi and Peremyshliany. The air-raid warning lasted until 05:36.

Source: Maksym Kozytskyi, Head of Lviv Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram; Suspilne, a Ukrainian public broadcaster 

Details: Kozytskyi wrote earlier that Shahed drones were heading for Stryi and asked residents of the oblast to stay away from windows.

Advertisement:

Kozytskyi wrote at 03:46 that another group of Shahed drones was moving from Ternopil Oblast to Lviv Oblast.

Мапа alerts.in.ua о 4.20
Screenshot: alerts.in.ua at 04:20

At 04:30, Kozytskyi reported that the Russian drones were currently moving in the direction of Peremyshliany but could change their course.

At 04:48, Kozitsky reported a drone flying towards Stryi.

The all-clear was given at 05:36.

Throughout the night, news outlets reported explosions in Poltava and Khmelnytskyi oblasts.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: air defenceLviv OblastShahed drone
Advertisement:

Zelenskyy signs bill on mobilisation

France decides to invite Russia to anniversary of Allied landings in Normandy

China calls for peace conference to resolve war, but insists on joint participation of Russia and Ukraine

Mayor of Lebedyn, Sumy Oblast, killed in action

Zelenskyy says Ukraine can't win without US support

Polish farmers did not allow any Ukrainian lorries to cross on three routes on 15 April

All News
air defence
Ukrainian air defence system destroyed all Russian Shaheds attacking Ukraine overnight
Ukrainian air defence downs Russian attack drones in 5 oblasts, but there are strikes
Ukraine's air defence destroy 17 of 24 Russian Shahed drones at night – General Staff report
RECENT NEWS
18:49
Kremlin comments on decision to exclude Putin from 80th anniversary of Normandy landings
17:41
2,000 elderly people known to be victims of enforced disappearance – Defence Intelligence
17:29
EXPLAINERHow local elections in Poland serve as a wake up call for Tusk government
17:06
Russian forces attack Kherson from Dnipro's east bank
17:03
Ukraine's Ground Forces specify reason for converting 67th Brigade into military unit
16:39
Ukraine's Human Rights Commissioner on mobilisation law: Best option we could hope for
16:27
Brigadier General Hennadii Shapovalov appointed Commander of Ukraine's Operational Command Pivden
16:14
German Chancellor asks Chinese leader to promote peace in Ukraine
16:00
Ukrainian Oscar-winning documentary 20 Days in Mariupol to be released on Netflix
15:49
Ukrainian government to provide US$1,800 of additional payment to military personnel on contact line
All News
Advertisement: