All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Ukrainian air defence system destroyed all Russian Shaheds attacking Ukraine overnight

Ivashkiv OlenaTuesday, 9 April 2024, 06:44
Ukrainian air defence system destroyed all Russian Shaheds attacking Ukraine overnight
Downed Shahed. Photo: Serhii Naiev

The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed all 20 Shahed attack drones that Russia used to attack Ukraine on the night of 8-9 April.

Source: Mykola Oleshchuk, Commander of the Air Force on Telegram

Details: The Russians launched 20 Shahed attack UAVs over Ukraine from Cape Chauda (Crimea) and Primorsko-Akhtarsk (Russia), as well as four S-300 anti-aircraft guided missiles from occupied Donetsk Oblast.

Advertisement:

Fighter aircraft, anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare units of the Air Force, and mobile fire groups of the Defence Forces of Ukraine were involved in repelling the air attack.

As a result of the air battle, all 20 Shaheds were shot down within Mykolaiv, Odesa, Kherson, Dnipropetrovsk, Poltava, Vinnytsia, and Lviv oblasts.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: air defenceUkraine's Air ForceShahed dronedrones
Advertisement:

Zelenskyy signs bill on mobilisation

France decides to invite Russia to anniversary of Allied landings in Normandy

China calls for peace conference to resolve war, but insists on joint participation of Russia and Ukraine

Mayor of Lebedyn, Sumy Oblast, killed in action

Zelenskyy says Ukraine can't win without US support

Polish farmers did not allow any Ukrainian lorries to cross on three routes on 15 April

All News
air defence
Russia attacks Lviv Oblast with drones, Ukrainian air defence responds to it
Ukrainian air defence downs Russian attack drones in 5 oblasts, but there are strikes
Ukraine's air defence destroy 17 of 24 Russian Shahed drones at night – General Staff report
RECENT NEWS
18:49
Kremlin comments on decision to exclude Putin from 80th anniversary of Normandy landings
18:02
France says Russia will be invited to anniversary of Normandy landings, but not Putin
17:41
2,000 elderly people known to be victims of enforced disappearance – Defence Intelligence
17:29
EXPLAINERHow local elections in Poland serve as a wake up call for Tusk government
17:06
Russian forces attack Kherson from Dnipro's east bank
17:03
Ukraine's Ground Forces specify reason for converting 67th Brigade into military unit
16:39
Ukraine's Human Rights Commissioner on mobilisation law: Best option we could hope for
16:27
Brigadier General Hennadii Shapovalov appointed Commander of Ukraine's Operational Command Pivden
16:14
German Chancellor asks Chinese leader to promote peace in Ukraine
16:00
Ukrainian Oscar-winning documentary 20 Days in Mariupol to be released on Netflix
All News
Advertisement: