Ukrainian air defence system destroyed all Russian Shaheds attacking Ukraine overnight

The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed all 20 Shahed attack drones that Russia used to attack Ukraine on the night of 8-9 April.

Source: Mykola Oleshchuk, Commander of the Air Force on Telegram

Details: The Russians launched 20 Shahed attack UAVs over Ukraine from Cape Chauda (Crimea) and Primorsko-Akhtarsk (Russia), as well as four S-300 anti-aircraft guided missiles from occupied Donetsk Oblast.

Advertisement:

Fighter aircraft, anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare units of the Air Force, and mobile fire groups of the Defence Forces of Ukraine were involved in repelling the air attack.

As a result of the air battle, all 20 Shaheds were shot down within Mykolaiv, Odesa, Kherson, Dnipropetrovsk, Poltava, Vinnytsia, and Lviv oblasts.

Support UP or become our patron!

