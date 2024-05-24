All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Putin still not ready for peace – Macron

Iryna Balachuk, Khrystyna Bondarieva Friday, 24 May 2024, 11:44
Putin still not ready for peace – Macron
Emmanuel Macron. Photo: Getty Images

Russian leader Vladimir Putin is still not ready for peace in the third year of Russia's war against Ukraine, French President Emmanuel Macron believes. 

Source: European Pravda, citing Macron's interview with CNBC

Quote: "For everybody in the world, it’s clear. He is the one who decided to launch this war, and he is not ready to make peace."

Advertisement:

Details: Macron recalled that Putin had refused his proposal to arrange a truce in Ukraine during the Olympic Games.

The French president noted that the Olympic truce is a tradition, and it would be "very important to use this window during one-month time", but he stressed that the truce is not the endgame for him.

"Sustainable peace is the endgame," Macron concluded.

Background:

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he did not really understand the idea of a "truce" during the Paris Olympics and called the proposal a "story born dead".

At a press conference during his visit to China on 17 May, Putin commented on the idea of an Olympic truce, hinting that Moscow would not accept it.

In April, French President Emmanuel Macron announced a proposal to observe a ceasefire in the world’s major conflicts – including the war in Ukraine – during the Olympic Games, and he counted on assistance from China's leader in this regard.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: MacronPutinpeace
Advertisement:

Boxers Oleksandr Usyk and Tyson Fury will face off in a rematch on 21 December

Sweden donates its largest aid package to Ukraine

Donald Trump says he would bomb Moscow and Beijing – WP

Russians launch 4 mechanised attacks in Donetsk to test reaction – ISW

Russians have partial success on Pokrovsk front – Ukraine's General Staff

Ukraine's Speaker Stefanchuk explains why he does not hold presidential power, as Putin claimed

All News
Macron
Putin hints that Moscow will not accept Macron's "Olympic truce" idea
Macron promises more military aid for Ukraine "in the coming days and weeks"
Macron hopes France will not have to fight in Ukraine
RECENT NEWS
14:27
Lithuania to provide radars for German initiative on air defence for Ukraine
14:00
Swedish PM on largest military aid package: Ukraine's fight is our fight
13:57
Lithuania to allocate €5 million to rebuild schools and kindergartens in Ukraine
13:50
Russians shell Nikopol, injuring 2 civilians and damaging power line – photos
13:47
Czechia urges allies to fulfil financial commitments for ammunition for Ukraine
13:39
Power outages in Rivne Oblast due to UAV attack
13:32
Boxers Oleksandr Usyk and Tyson Fury will face off in a rematch on 21 December
13:11
EXPLAINERWhy protests erupted in Armenia and whether Moscow can preserve its influence over the country
12:53
Ukraine's Air Force may receive AEW&C aircraft from Sweden, significantly boosting Ukraine's aerial capabilities
12:32
Couple who survived attack on hypermarket in Kharkiv contacts police not to be searched for
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: