One person killed and several injured in Russian attacks on Donetsk Oblast

Russian attacks on Donetsk Oblast on 9 April killed one person and injured three others.

Source: Vadym Filashkin, Head of Donetsk Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "Kostiantynivka was subjected to an airstrike; currently, we know that one person was killed and two more were injured.

In addition, there may be two more people under the rubble of one of the houses; a search and rescue operation is underway. In total, the bomb damaged 27 private houses, 3 multi-storey buildings, 2 infrastructure facilities and an administrative building.

Another person was injured in Sokil, in Ocheretyne hromada, and he was taken to hospital." [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Background:

On the afternoon of 9 April, the Russians attacked Kharkiv, with two strikes recorded in the city centre.

On the evening of 8 April, the Russians struck civilian infrastructure facilities in Poltava district, killing one person.

