One person killed and several injured in Russian attacks on Donetsk Oblast

OLEKSANDR SHUMILINTuesday, 9 April 2024, 15:28
One person killed and several injured in Russian attacks on Donetsk Oblast
Photo: Vadym Filashkin

Russian attacks on Donetsk Oblast on 9 April killed one person and injured three others.  

Source: Vadym Filashkin, Head of Donetsk Oblast Military Administration  

Quote: "Kostiantynivka was subjected to an airstrike; currently, we know that one person was killed and two more were injured.

In addition, there may be two more people under the rubble of one of the houses; a search and rescue operation is underway. In total, the bomb damaged 27 private houses, 3 multi-storey buildings, 2 infrastructure facilities and an administrative building.

Another person was injured in Sokil, in Ocheretyne hromada, and he was taken to hospital." [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Background

Donetsk Oblast
Donetsk Oblast
