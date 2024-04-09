Russian forces use aircraft to support their assaults on 3 fronts – Ukraine's General Staff

Stock photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Over the course of the past day, Russian troops have carried out assaults on six fronts, most actively in Novopavlivka and Bakhmut, and deployed aircraft to support their attacks on three fronts.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 06:00 on 9 April

Quote from the General Staff: "Over the past day, 56 combat clashes took place. In total, enemy forces launched four missile strikes and 97 airstrikes, and deployed multiple-launch rocket systems to conduct 92 further attacks on the positions of [Ukrainian] troops and on populated areas [...]

At night, the Russian occupiers deployed 20 Shahed UAVs to once again attack Ukraine. The Ukrainian air defence forces downed all [Russian] attack drones."

Details: Over the past 24 hours, Russian forces carried out airstrikes in the following areas: Bilopillia and the city of Sumy (Sumy Oblast); Petropavlivka, Nesterne, Lyptsi, Ternova and Malyi Burluk (Kharkiv Oblast); Stelmakhivka, Makiivka and the Serebrianka Forest (Luhansk Oblast); Terny, Verkhnokamianske, Ivanivske, Rozdolivka, Kostiantynivka, Velyka Novosilka, Novobakhmutivka, Novoselivka Persha, Ocheretyne, Netailove, Semenivka, Memryk, Novokalynove, Krasnohorivka, Berdychi, Umanske, Yasnobrodivka, Oleksandropil, Vodiane, Urozhaine, Paraskoviivka and Staromaiorske (Donetsk Oblast); and Robotyne and Mala Tokmachka (Zaporizhzhia Oblast).

About 120 settlements in Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson and Mykolaiv oblasts came under Russian artillery fire.

On the Lyman front, Ukrainian troops repelled a Russian assault near the village of Terny in Donetsk Oblast, where Russian forces attempted to break through Ukrainian defences.

On the Bakhmut front, the Ukrainian Defence Forces repelled 14 Russian attacks near Bilohorivka (Luhansk Oblast) and Verkhniokamianske, Spirne, Klishchiivka, Andriivka and Stupochki (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Avdiivka front, the Ukrainian Defence Forces repelled six Russian assaults near Berdychi, Umanske and Nevelske (Donetsk Oblast), where aircraft-supported Russian forces attempted to drive Ukrainian troops out of their positions.

Ukrainian forces on the Novopavlivka front are continuing to hold the Russians back near the settlements of Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka and Novomykhailivka (Donetsk Oblast), where aircraft-supported Russian forces attempted to break through the Ukrainian defences 26 times.

On the Orikhiv front, Russian forces attacked the Ukrainian positions twice near Staromaiorske in Donetsk Oblast and northwest of Verbove in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

On the Kherson front, Russian forces continued their attempts to drive Ukrainian units out of their footholds on the left (east) bank of the Dnipro River and launched six unsuccessful attacks on the area over the past day.

Meanwhile, Ukraine's Air Force struck four Russian anti-aircraft missile systems and seven areas where Russian military personnel, weapons and equipment were concentrated over the past day.

Ukraine's Rocket Forces and Artillery struck a Russian air defence system, two electronic warfare stations and two areas where Russian military personnel were concentrated.

