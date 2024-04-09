International nuclear watchdog says Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant's training centre struck by drones

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has said that the training centre adjacent to the site of the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) was attacked by drones on 9 April.

Source: International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) on X

Quote from the IAEA: "IAEA informed by ZNPP of drone attack today on ZNPP training center adjacent to site. Reported explosion consistent with IAEA team’s observations. No direct threat to nuclear safety this time but latest incident again underlines extremely serious situation, [IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi] said."

Background:

On 4 April, Energoatom, Ukraine's state nuclear energy regulator, said that the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant has been using a single power line due to Russian attacks, and was "on the verge of another blackout".

The ZNPP had already spent a period of time operating from the single power line. In March, power engineers connected the ZNPP to the second power line after repairs due to damage dealt by Russian forces. Before that, the ZNPP was supplied via the only remaining power line, from 20 February till 14 March.

