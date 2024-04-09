All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Talks on security agreement with Portugal will start soon – Ukrainian President's Office

Khrystyna Bondarieva Tuesday, 9 April 2024, 21:31
Talks on security agreement with Portugal will start soon – Ukrainian President's Office
Ihor Zhovkva, Deputy Head of the President’s Office. Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

Ukraine and Portugal are planning to start negotiations on signing a bilateral security agreement shortly.

Source: press service of the Office of the President of Ukraine, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Ihor Zhovkva, Deputy Head of the President’s Office, and Jorge Monteiro, diplomatic advisor to the Prime Minister of Portugal, discussed this during a video call.

Advertisement:

Zhovkva briefed Monteiro on the situation in the combat zone and Ukraine’s urgent military needs.

"The two officials agreed to start talks on signing a bilateral security agreement in the near future in furtherance of the G7 Joint Declaration on support for Ukraine," the press service reported.

Zhovkva congratulated Monteiro on his appointment and thanked him for Portugal's unwavering support for Ukraine in its fight against Russian aggression.

Background:

  • On 3 April, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had a phone conversation with the new Prime Minister of Portugal, Luís Montenegro, following which they instructed their teams to start work on the bilateral security agreement.
  • Portugal’s new minority government, led by Luís Montenegro, was sworn in on 2 April.

Support UP or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy signs bill on mobilisation

France decides to invite Russia to anniversary of Allied landings in Normandy

China calls for peace conference to resolve war, but insists on joint participation of Russia and Ukraine

Mayor of Lebedyn, Sumy Oblast, killed in action

Zelenskyy says Ukraine can't win without US support

Polish farmers did not allow any Ukrainian lorries to cross on three routes on 15 April

All News
RECENT NEWS
17:29
EXPLAINERHow local elections in Poland serve as a wake up call for Tusk government
17:06
Russian forces attack Kherson from Dnipro's east bank
17:03
Ukraine's Ground Forces specify reason for converting 67th Brigade into military unit
16:39
Ukraine's Human Rights Commissioner on mobilisation law: Best option we could hope for
16:27
Brigadier General Hennadii Shapovalov appointed Commander of Ukraine's Operational Command Pivden
16:14
German Chancellor asks Chinese leader to promote peace in Ukraine
16:00
Ukrainian Oscar-winning documentary 20 Days in Mariupol to be released on Netflix
15:49
Ukrainian government to provide US$1,800 of additional payment to military personnel on contact line
15:44
Zelenskyy signs bill on mobilisation
15:42
Russians target Kharkiv Oblast with guided bomb, injuring two people
All News
Advertisement: