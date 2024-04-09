Talks on security agreement with Portugal will start soon – Ukrainian President's Office

Ihor Zhovkva, Deputy Head of the President’s Office. Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

Ukraine and Portugal are planning to start negotiations on signing a bilateral security agreement shortly.

Source: press service of the Office of the President of Ukraine, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Ihor Zhovkva, Deputy Head of the President’s Office, and Jorge Monteiro, diplomatic advisor to the Prime Minister of Portugal, discussed this during a video call.

Advertisement:

Zhovkva briefed Monteiro on the situation in the combat zone and Ukraine’s urgent military needs.

"The two officials agreed to start talks on signing a bilateral security agreement in the near future in furtherance of the G7 Joint Declaration on support for Ukraine," the press service reported.

Zhovkva congratulated Monteiro on his appointment and thanked him for Portugal's unwavering support for Ukraine in its fight against Russian aggression.

Background:

On 3 April, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had a phone conversation with the new Prime Minister of Portugal, Luís Montenegro, following which they instructed their teams to start work on the bilateral security agreement.

Portugal’s new minority government, led by Luís Montenegro, was sworn in on 2 April.

Support UP or become our patron!