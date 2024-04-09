Russian forces launch second attack of the evening on Odesa Oblast, hitting infrastructure
Tuesday, 9 April 2024, 23:39
Russian forces fired missiles, probably Kh-59s, on Odesa Oblast on the evening of 9 April.
Source: Operational Command Pivden (South)
Quote: "The air defence forces destroyed two missiles over the sea.
Unfortunately, there were strikes on the open territory of an infrastructure facility. Administrative and technical premises were damaged."
Details: The military reported that no one was injured.
Previously: Russian troops attacked a coastal recreational area in the Odesa region on 9 April, probably with an Iskander missile.
