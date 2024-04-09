All Sections
Russian forces launch second attack of the evening on Odesa Oblast, hitting infrastructure

Tetyana OliynykTuesday, 9 April 2024, 23:39

Russian forces fired missiles, probably Kh-59s, on Odesa Oblast on the evening of 9 April.

Source: Operational Command Pivden (South)

Quote: "The air defence forces destroyed two missiles over the sea.

Unfortunately, there were strikes on the open territory of an infrastructure facility.  Administrative and technical premises were damaged."

Details: The military reported that no one was injured.

Previously: Russian troops attacked a coastal recreational area in the Odesa region on 9 April, probably with an Iskander missile.

