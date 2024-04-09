Shahed wreckage damages house and cuts power lines in Odesa Oblast

Stock photo: Telegram of the Defence Forces of Ukraine’s South

The wreckage of a downed Shahed drone damaged a private house and cut a power line in Odesa Oblast on the night of 8-9 April.

Source: Oleh Kiper, Head of Odesa Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote from Kiper: "At night, the enemy once again targeted Odesa Oblast with attack drones. Our air defence forces downed one drone. In Odesa district, as a result of the falling wreckage of a downed Shahed, a private household was damaged, and a power line was cut."

Details: The head of the Oblast Military Administration stressed that no people were injured.

At the same time, he stressed that the Russians are insidious and urged people to always react to air-raid warnings and take cover.

Background: The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed all 20 Shahed attack drones that Russia used to attack Ukraine on the night of 8-9 April.



