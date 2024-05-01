All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


US Senate votes to ban enriched uranium imports from Russia – Bloomberg

Ivashkiv OlenaWednesday, 1 May 2024, 05:30
US Senate votes to ban enriched uranium imports from Russia – Bloomberg
NPP. Photo: imf.org

On the evening of 30 April, the US Senate unanimously voted to pass a law banning the import of enriched uranium from Russia.

Source: Bloomberg

Details: The document was sent for signature to US President Joe Biden.

Advertisement:

The law will enter into force 90 days after signing.

Until January 2028, some legal deviations are permitted. If there are no alternative sources of supply, the US Department of Energy will be able to issue permission to import enriched uranium from Russia.

This law will expire at the end of 2040.

Russia provided approximately a quarter of the enriched uranium used as fuel for the US Navy's more than 90 commercial reactors, making it the first foreign supplier. These sales earn Russia approximately US$1 billion per year, but replacing these sources could be difficult and risk raising the price of enriched uranium by almost 20%.

The White House is calling for a "long-term ban" on Russian imports, which is needed to release approximately US$2.7 billion in support for the domestic uranium industry provided by Congress earlier this year.

According to Bloomberg, if the United States prohibits imports, Russia may counter by imposing a unilateral export ban.

The import prohibition will take some time to have an effect on the nuclear power plant operators in the United States. Reactors are typically refuelled every 18-24 months, and fuel purchases are coordinated ahead of time. That means that most, if not all, utilities have enough uranium to keep their reactors running for the next few years.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: USARussia
Advertisement:

Netherlands plans to transfer F-16s to Ukraine in autumn

Russia threatens to strike "British military facilities" in Ukraine

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry announces non-recognition of Putin's presidency and calls on the world to do likewise

Ukrainian Commander-in-Chief pays 48-hour visit to eastern fronts due to difficult situation there – photo

Ukrainian 79th Brigade still holds several positions on outskirts of Novomyhailivka – Ukrainska Pravda sources

Magura V5 drone sent by Ukrainian intelligence hits Russian speedboat in Crimea – source

All News
USA
Pentagon chief asks other countries to supply Ukraine with Patriot systems
Trump promises to "try and help Ukraine"
US extends permission for energy-related transactions with Russian banks
RECENT NEWS
19:38
Netherlands plans to transfer F-16s to Ukraine in autumn
19:09
Ukraine receives new batch of Patriot missiles from allies – Spanish government
19:00
German chancellor urges Europe to supply Ukraine with more military aid from their stockpiles
18:55
France denies having sent troops to Ukraine
18:22
Russians strike Kostiantynivka, Donetsk Oblast, injuring 4 people
18:13
Zelenskyy discusses work on security agreement with Estonian PM
17:37
EU preparing for sudden cessation of Russian gas supplies – European Commissioner
17:32
Zelenskyy discusses Peace Summit and frontline situation in Ukraine with Lithuanian president
17:30
Armenian PM will not attend Putin's "inauguration"
17:22
Zelenskyy submits bills on martial law extension and mobilisation to Ukraine's Parliament
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: