All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Pentagon chief asks other countries to supply Ukraine with Patriot systems

Oleh Pavliuk, Yevhen KizilovTuesday, 30 April 2024, 20:13
Pentagon chief asks other countries to supply Ukraine with Patriot systems
Lloyd Austin. Photo: Getty Images

Lloyd Austin, US Secretary of Defense, has asked countries which have Patriot systems to hand them over to Ukraine to strengthen its air defence.

Source: Austin at the hearings in the Committee for Armed Forces of the US House of Representatives on 30 April, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The Pentagon chief reminded the audience about last week's meeting of the Ukraine Defence Contact Group, which focused on the issue of the supply of air defence means.

Advertisement:

Quote: "There are countries that have Patriots, and so what we are doing is continuing to engage those countries. I have talked to the leaders of several countries myself in the last two weeks, encouraging them to give up more capability or provide more capability."

Austin did not specify who exactly he discussed the aid for Ukraine with, but there is information that such European countries as Spain, Greece, Germany, the Netherlands, Poland and Sweden have batteries of Patriot systems deployed on their territories.

Background:

  • Out of the countries mentioned above, only Germany announced urgent supply of one such system.
  • The media reported earlier that Greece and Spain are under intense pressure from their EU and NATO allies concerning supplying Ukraine with supplementary air defence systems.
  • Dmytro Kuleba, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, stated earlier that Ukraine identified 100 air defence systems in allied states and requested to provide it with at least seven of them for the protection of Ukrainian cities.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: PatriotUSAworldUkraine
Advertisement:

Netherlands plans to transfer F-16s to Ukraine in autumn

Russia threatens to strike "British military facilities" in Ukraine

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry announces non-recognition of Putin's presidency and calls on the world to do likewise

Ukrainian Commander-in-Chief pays 48-hour visit to eastern fronts due to difficult situation there – photo

Ukrainian 79th Brigade still holds several positions on outskirts of Novomyhailivka – Ukrainska Pravda sources

Magura V5 drone sent by Ukrainian intelligence hits Russian speedboat in Crimea – source

All News
Patriot
Zelenskyy: We are working on obtaining additional Patriot systems
Zelenskyy: Ukraine needs at least 7 Patriot air defence systems, allies can't waste time
Spain confirms plans to send Patriot missiles to Ukraine at Ramstein meeting
RECENT NEWS
19:38
Netherlands plans to transfer F-16s to Ukraine in autumn
19:09
Ukraine receives new batch of Patriot missiles from allies – Spanish government
19:00
German chancellor urges Europe to supply Ukraine with more military aid from their stockpiles
18:55
France denies having sent troops to Ukraine
18:22
Russians strike Kostiantynivka, Donetsk Oblast, injuring 4 people
18:13
Zelenskyy discusses work on security agreement with Estonian PM
17:37
EU preparing for sudden cessation of Russian gas supplies – European Commissioner
17:32
Zelenskyy discusses Peace Summit and frontline situation in Ukraine with Lithuanian president
17:30
Armenian PM will not attend Putin's "inauguration"
17:22
Zelenskyy submits bills on martial law extension and mobilisation to Ukraine's Parliament
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: