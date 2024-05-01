All Sections
Russia loses 1,120 soldiers and 21 armoured combat vehicles over past 24 hours

Iryna BalachukWednesday, 1 May 2024, 08:12
A Ukrainian artillery piece. Photo: Ukraine’s General Staff

Russian forces continue to suffer losses in the war against Ukraine, losing 1,120 soldiers, 21 armoured combat vehicles, and 13 artillery systems over the past 24 hours alone.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 1 May 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

  • 469,840 (+1,120) military personnel;
  • 7,312 (+5) tanks;
  • 14,067 (+21) armoured combat vehicles;
  • 12,024 (+13) artillery systems;
  • 1,053 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems;
  • 780 (+1) air defence systems;
  • 348 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
  • 325 (+0) helicopters;
  • 9,538 (+7) strategic and tactical UAVs;
  • 2,126 (+0) cruise missiles;
  • 26 (+0) ships and boats;
  • 1 (+0) submarines;
  • 16,175 (+33) vehicles and tankers;
  • 1,980 (+3) special vehicles and other equipment.

The information is being confirmed. 

Subjects: Russia
