Russia loses 1,120 soldiers and 21 armoured combat vehicles over past 24 hours
Wednesday, 1 May 2024, 08:12
Russian forces continue to suffer losses in the war against Ukraine, losing 1,120 soldiers, 21 armoured combat vehicles, and 13 artillery systems over the past 24 hours alone.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook
Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 1 May 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
Advertisement:
- 469,840 (+1,120) military personnel;
- 7,312 (+5) tanks;
- 14,067 (+21) armoured combat vehicles;
- 12,024 (+13) artillery systems;
- 1,053 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems;
- 780 (+1) air defence systems;
- 348 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
- 325 (+0) helicopters;
- 9,538 (+7) strategic and tactical UAVs;
- 2,126 (+0) cruise missiles;
- 26 (+0) ships and boats;
- 1 (+0) submarines;
- 16,175 (+33) vehicles and tankers;
- 1,980 (+3) special vehicles and other equipment.
The information is being confirmed.
Support UP or become our patron!