Drones attack two Russian oblasts: Ryazan refinery ablaze – video

Drones attacked Ryazan and Voronezh oblasts of Russia on the night of 30 April – 1 May. A fire has broken out at the Ryazan oil refinery.

Source: Telegram-based news outlet Baza; Ryazan Governor Pavel Malkov; Voronezh Governor Alexander Gusev

Details: Witnesses said the attack on the refinery occurred around 03:00. A humming noise was first heard, followed by two explosions.

Advertisement:

Emergency services are working at the refinery.

Пожежа на Рязанському нафтопереробному заводі pic.twitter.com/a8ZyufRNUe — Українська правда ✌️ (@ukrpravda_news) May 1, 2024

Malkov confirmed the attack, saying that one drone was supposedly shot down. The official did not disclose the number of UAVs that had reached the Ryazan refinery.

Gusev wrote on his Telegram channel that two drones had been shot down over the territory of Voronezh Oblast on the night of 30 April – 1 May.

He said one of them had been shot down in the suburbs of the city of Voronezh and the other in Voronezh Oblast.

For reference: The Ryazan oil refinery is run by Rosneft, a Russian state-owned oil and gas company. Most of its refined products are exported.

Support UP or become our patron!