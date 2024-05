Russians kill 2 civilians in Donetsk Oblast in a day – photo

The Russians killed two civilians in Donetsk Oblast on 30 April.

Source: Vadym Filashkin, Head of Donetsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "Pokrovskyi district. Krasnohorivka, Kostiantynivka, and Paraskoviivka were attacked in Marinka hromada. A house and an administrative building were damaged in Hostre in Kurakhivka hromada. One person was killed in Novooleksandrivka in Hrodivka hromada. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Photo: Donetsk Oblast Military Administration

The Kramatorskyi district. Torske, Terny, and Yampolivka were attacked in Lyman hromada. One person was killed in Kalynove in Illinske hromada. The outskirts of Kostiantynivka hromada were under fire."

Photo: Donetsk Oblast Military Administration

Details: Filashkin also said that the Russians attacked the Bahmutskyi district. Nine houses, an apartment building, and an industrial building were damaged. In total, the Russians attacked residential areas in Donetsk Oblast seven times within a day.

