2 people killed in Russian attack on Donetsk Oblast over past 24 hours

On 30 April, two people were killed in a Russian attack on Donetsk Oblast.

Source: Anastasiia Miedviedeva, spokesperson for the Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor's Office, in a comment to Suspilne.Donbas

Quote: "On the night of [29-]30 April, Russian troops struck the village of Kalynove, Kramatorsk district, killing a 71-year-old man in his house."

Details: In addition, the spokesperson reports that during the day, Russians attacked the village of Novooleksandrivka in the Pokrovsk district. A woman was killed in her yard.

The prosecutor's office launched pre-trial investigations into these facts under Art. 438.2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (violation of the laws and customs of war).

