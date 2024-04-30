Russians, supported by aircraft, intensify attacks on Bakhmut and Avdiivka fronts – Ukrainian General Staff

Photo: Facebook of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

A total of 115 combat clashes took place on the frontline over the last day, with the largest number of Russian attacks on the Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Novopavlivka fronts. The Russians used aviation to cover their assaults.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 06:00 on 30 April

Quote from the General Staff: "In total, the enemy launched five missile strikes, 47 airstrikes and fired 90 times from multiple-launch rocket systems at the positions of our troops and populated areas."

Advertisement:

Details: Over the past day, the following settlements were hit by airstrikes: Leonivka (Chernihiv Oblast); Usok (Sumy Oblast); Lyptsi, Vesele, Neskuchne, Mala Vovcha and Borova (Kharkiv Oblast) and the city of Kharkiv; Stelmakhivka and Serebrianka forest (Luhansk Oblast); Torske, Semenivka, Paraskoviivka, Chasiv Yar, Kostiantynivka, Arkhanhelske, Kalynove, Novokalynove, Ocheretyne, Yasnobrodivka, Karlivka, Novopokrovske, Yevhenivka, Vozdvyzhenka, Oleksandropil, Makarivka, Staromaiorske, Velyka Novosilka and Urozhaine (Donetsk Oblast); Mala Tokmachka (Zaporizhzhia Oblast); and Mykhailivka, Lvove, Krynky and Kizomys (Kherson Oblast).

The Russians shelled more than 110 settlements in Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson and Mykolaiv oblasts with artillery.

On the Kupiansk front, Ukrainian forces repelled nine attacks near Berestove and Novoserhiivka (Kharkiv Oblast) and Stelmakhivka (Luhansk Oblast).

On the Lyman front, the Russians, supported by aircraft, carried out 13 attacks near Tverdokhlibove, Nevske and Serebrianka forest (Luhansk Oblast); and Terny, Torske and south of Zarichne (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Bakhmut front, Ukrainian defenders repelled 33 attacks near Bilohorivka (Luhansk Oblast) and Verkhnokamianske, Novyi, Ivanivske, Klishchiivka, Andriivka, Rozdolivka and Chasiv Yar (Donetsk Oblast), where the Russians, supported by aircraft, tried to improve their tactical position.

On the Avdiivka front, Ukrainian forces repelled 24 attacks near Arkhanhelske, Novokalynove, Ocheretyne, Sokil, Soloviove, Semenivka, Orlivka and Netailove (Donetsk Oblast), where the Russians, supported by aircraft, tried to dislodge Ukrainian units from their positions.

On the Novopavlivka front, Ukraine’s Defence Forces are continuing to hold back the Russians near the settlements of Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka and Urozhaine (Donetsk Oblast), where the Russians, supported by aircraft, tried to break through Ukrainian defences 20 times.

On the Orikhiv front, the Russians, supported by aircraft, attacked the positions of Ukrainian defenders near Staromaiorske (Donetsk Oblast) and Novodarivka (Zaporizhzhia Oblast) seven times.

On the Kherson front, the Russians did not give up their attempts to dislodge Ukrainian units from their positions on the left (east) bank of the Dnipro River. Over the past day, they launched three unsuccessful attacks on the positions of Ukrainian troops.

Meanwhile, Ukraine's Air Force hit five areas where Russian military personnel were concentrated over the past day.

Ukraine's Rocket Forces and Artillery struck one cluster of Russian military personnel and two Russian radar stations.

Support UP or become our patron!