Russians push on Avdiivka and Bakhmut fronts, where 66 combat clashes occurred – Ukrainian General Staff

A Ukrainian defender. Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

A total of 122 combat clashes have taken place at the front during the past day. Most actively the Russians have attacked on the Avdiivka, Bakhmut and Lyman fronts.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 06:00 on 1 May

Quote: "The enemy conducted eight missile strikes and 61 airstrikes and fired from multiple-launch rocket systems at the positions of Ukrainian troops and populated areas 129 times."

Details: The settlements of Vodolahy and Yamne (Sumy Oblast); Vesele, Kharkiv, Vovchansk, Synkivka, Petropavlivka and Podoly (Kharkiv Oblast); the Serebrianka forest and Bilohorivka (Luhansk Oblast); Yampolivka, Siversk, Verkhnokamianske, Chasiv Yar, Novobakhmutivka, Prohres, Netailove, Zhelanne Pershe, Nevelske, Yevhenivka, Paraskoviivka, Kostiantynivka, Vodiane, Urozhaine, Staromaiorske, Storozheve, Velyka Novosilka and Novyi Komar (Donetsk Oblast); Mala Tokmachka (Zaporizhzhia Oblast); and Mykolaivka, Tiahynka and Yantarne (Kherson Oblast) were hit by airstrikes.

Over 120 settlements in Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson and Mykolaiv oblasts came under Russian artillery fire.

On the Kupiansk front, Ukrainian soldiers repelled six Russian attacks near the settlement of Berestove and to the east of Kopanky (Kharkiv Oblast); and Stelmakhivka (Luhansk Oblast).

On the Lyman front, Ukrainian soldiers repelled 21 Russian attacks near the settlements of Novoiehorivka, Hrekivka, Makiivka, Nevske and the Serebrianka forest (Luhansk Oblast) and Terny (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Bakhmut front, Ukraine’s Defence Forces repelled 33 Russian attacks near the settlements of Bilohorivka (Luhansk Oblast) and Verkhnokamianske, Rozdolivka, Spirne, Novyi, Klishchiivka, Andriivka and Chasiv Yar (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Avdiivka front, Ukrainian soldiers repelled 33 Russian attacks near the settlements of Arkhanhelske, Keramik, Sokil, Umanske, Semenivka, Yasnobrodivka and Netailove (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Novopavlivka front, Ukraine’s Defence Forces are continuing to hold back the Russians near the settlements of Heorhiivka, Paraskoviivka and Urozhaine (Donetsk Oblast), where the Russians tried to break through Ukrainian defences 18 times.

On the Orikhiv front, the Russians attacked the positions of Ukrainian defenders near the village of Staromaiorske (Donetsk Oblast) as well as Robotyne and to the southwest of Bilohiria (Zaporizhzhia Oblast) five times.

On the Kherson front, the Russians persist in their intention to drive Ukrainian troops from their footholds on the Dnipro River's left (east) bank. Russian troops mounted two unsuccessful assaults on Ukrainian positions over the past 24 hours.

Meanwhile, Ukraine's Air Force hit 12 areas where Russian military personnel were concentrated. Ukraine's air defence forces also destroyed two reconnaissance UAVs at night.

Ukraine's Rocket Forces and Artillery struck a cluster of Russian military personnel and an anti-aircraft missile system belonging to the Russians.

