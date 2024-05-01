Every 10th entrepreneur in Poland in 2023 is Ukrainian

Ukrainians registered 30,325 new companies in Poland in 2023, accounting for 10% of all individual entrepreneurs established during that time period.

Source: Diia.Business consulting centre in Warsaw, as reported by Ukrinform

Details: Ukrainians registered 48,464 individual entrepreneurs in Poland between 2022 and 2023. Prior to the full-scale invasion, the average number of new business registrations by Ukrainians in Poland was less than 200 per month.

Quote: "After the full-scale invasion began, this amount increased to almost 1,700 enterprises in the spring of 2022. According to the statistics for 2022, the average number of new individual businesses registered by Ukrainian residents was 2,000. In 2023, this figure grew to about 3,000 registrations each month," the report said.

It is also noted that more Ukrainians establish their businesses in Warsaw (9,406 firms), Krakow (2,661), and Wroclaw (2,128).

