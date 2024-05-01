Russian drone strikes tractor in Kharkiv Oblast, driver suffers contusion – photo

A drone launched by the Russians struck a tractor in Kharkiv Oblast. As a result, the driver has suffered a contusion.

Source: Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor’s Office

Details: Reportedly, the incident occurred on 1 May at about 12:15 in the field near the village of Bohuslavka in the Borova hromada [a hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.].

The driver suffered a contusion and was taken to hospital.

Another tractor hit a Russian anti-tank mine in the field near the village of Hlynske in the Izium hromada on 1 May at about 11:45.

The tractor sustained mechanical damage. No one has been injured.

Background: Also on Wednesday, the Russians attacked the village of Zolochiv in Kharkiv Oblast with guided aerial bombs. As of now, the number of people wounded in the Russian airstrike is 13.

