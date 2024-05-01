All Sections
Russian attacks on Kharkiv Oblast kill woman and leave 13 people injured

Tetyana OliynykWednesday, 1 May 2024, 21:27
Russian attacks on Kharkiv Oblast kill woman and leave 13 people injured
Aftermath of a Russian attack on Zolochiv on 1 May. Photo: Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor's Office

The number of people injured in a Russian airstrike on the settlement of Zolochiv in Kharkiv Oblast has risen to thirteen. The Russians also struck the village of Lyptsi, killing a woman.

Source: Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor’s Office

Quote: "The number of people injured (in Zolochiv – ed.) has risen to nine people: among them are six civilian men, two women and an 11-year-old boy.

Details: The Russian troops also struck the village of Lyptsi at about 16:10. A 78-year-old woman has received shrapnel wounds and died as a result.

Early reports say the Russians struck the house with a mortar.

Updated at 21:26: The Prosecutor’s Office reports that as of 20:50, the number of people injured had risen to 13, inclduding six civilian men, six women and an 11-year-old boy. 

Background: Two people were killed as a result of Russian strikes with guided aerial bombs on the village of Zolochiv in Kharkiv Oblast.

