16 soldiers to be buried in mass grave in Chernivtsi for first time in Ukraine

For the first time during the full-scale war, 16 fallen soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine are to be buried in a mass grave in Chernivtsi. The soldiers were killed in an airstrike in Liudvynivka (Kyiv Oblast) on 11 March 2022.

Source: Chernivtsi City Council; Halyna Yanko, lawyer for the fallen soldiers’ families

Details: The funeral will take place at 11:00 on 2 May 2024 at Sadhora cemetery. 16 of the 19 dead were identified with the help of Ukrainian and foreign experts.

Advertisement:

The families decided to bury them in a mass grave because the soldiers served together in the same unit of the Armed Forces of Ukraine – the 10th Separate Mountain Assault Brigade Edelweiss.

Halyna Yanko, one of the lawyers acting for the soldiers’ families, said the soldiers came from Chernivtsi, Khmelnytskyi, Ivano-Frankivsk, Ternopil, Lviv, Dnipro, Kirovohrad, Poltava and Donetsk oblasts.

A symbolic Easter egg tree will be set up at the mass grave. Chernivtsi City Council added that people can bring a painted Easter egg tied with a ribbon to honour the fallen.

Support UP or become our patron!