Man wounded in Russian attack on Chernivtsi dies after five days in hospital

The number of people killed in the Russian attack on the city of Chernivtsi on 12 July has risen to three.

Source: Ruslan Zaparaniuk, Head of Chernivtsi Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "Unfortunately, we have one more fatality as a result of the Russian strike on Chernivtsi on 12 July.

Vasyl Klypych, a 74-year-old resident of the town of Sniatyn in Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast, died in hospital today."

Details: Doctors fought to save the man’s life for nearly five days, but he could not be saved due to the multiple shrapnel wounds he had sustained.

