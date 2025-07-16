All Sections
Man wounded in Russian attack on Chernivtsi dies after five days in hospital

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOWednesday, 16 July 2025, 19:07
Aftermath of Russian attack in Chernivtsy. Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

The number of people killed in the Russian attack on the city of Chernivtsi on 12 July has risen to three.

Source: Ruslan Zaparaniuk, Head of Chernivtsi Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "Unfortunately, we have one more fatality as a result of the Russian strike on Chernivtsi on 12 July.

Vasyl Klypych, a 74-year-old resident of the town of Sniatyn in Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast, died in hospital today."

Details: Doctors fought to save the man’s life for nearly five days, but he could not be saved due to the multiple shrapnel wounds he had sustained.

