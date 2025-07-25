All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Woman injured in Russia's 12 July strike on Chernivtsi dies in hospital, death toll rises to 4

Yevhen KizilovFriday, 25 July 2025, 11:56
Woman injured in Russia's 12 July strike on Chernivtsi dies in hospital, death toll rises to 4

Ilona Kapelnytska, 44, has died in hospital after remaining in a coma since 12 July, when Russia struck her apartment building in Chernivtsi. She is the fourth civilian killed in the Russian attack on the city.

Source: Head of Chernivtsi Oblast State Administration Ruslan Zaparaniuk on social media

Quote: "Tragically, a resident of Chernivtsi has died today in hospital – a severely wounded 44-year-old Ilona Kapelnytska who had been in a coma since the 12 July enemy strike on her apartment building."

Advertisement:

Details: Zaparaniuk said that in 2015, Ilona volunteered to go to the front to defend Ukraine, despite having no military experience. After demobilisation, she actively engaged in volunteer work and supported the Armed Forces of Ukraine until her final day.

Background: On 12 July, Russia attacked Chernivtsi with missiles and drones. Several residential buildings, shops, administrative facilities and cars were damaged in the city.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Chernivtsimissile strikeRussiacasualties
Advertisement:
Ukrainian Parliament schedules date to review Zelenskyy's bill on anti-corruption agencies' independence
Zelenskyy denies speaking with von der Leyen after signing controversial law
Ukraine's anti-corruption agency searched German residence of former deputy head of Zelenskyy's Office in July – Ukrainska Pravda sources
Starlink back online overnight: Ukrainian troops were without communication for over 2 hours
Drones attack various regions of Russia, Azot chemical plant hit – videos
​​Ukraine's MPs begin admitting mistake in vote on Ukraine's anti-corruption agencies law
All News
Chernivtsi
Man wounded in Russian attack on Chernivtsi dies after five days in hospital
Critically ill girl resuscitated under fire after she stopped breathing during Russian attack on Chernivtsi
Russian attack on Chernivtsi: number injured rises to 26, three in critical condition
RECENT NEWS
14:42
EXPLAINERWhy the attack on NABU will have long-term consequences and how to fix the situation
13:31
updatedRussia hits hospital in Kharkiv with guided aerial bomb: 1 killed, 12 injured
13:29
Kremlin doubts meeting between Zelenskyy and Putin can be achieved in 30 days
13:18
Russia's drone and artillery strike on Kherson kills man and injures seven
12:27
Polish Foreign Minister: We warned Zelenskyy against halting anti‑corruption efforts
12:27
EU ambassador discusses independence of anti-corruption agencies with Ukraine's prosecutor general
12:11
Ukrainian Parliament schedules date to review Zelenskyy's bill on anti-corruption agencies' independence
12:10
Ukraine aims to sell drones to US worth US$10-30bn
11:56
Woman injured in Russia's 12 July strike on Chernivtsi dies in hospital, death toll rises to 4
11:49
Russian strike on Kharkiv on 24 July: 5 still hospitalised, including children
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: