Woman injured in Russia's 12 July strike on Chernivtsi dies in hospital, death toll rises to 4

Ilona Kapelnytska, 44, has died in hospital after remaining in a coma since 12 July, when Russia struck her apartment building in Chernivtsi. She is the fourth civilian killed in the Russian attack on the city.

Source: Head of Chernivtsi Oblast State Administration Ruslan Zaparaniuk on social media

Quote: "Tragically, a resident of Chernivtsi has died today in hospital – a severely wounded 44-year-old Ilona Kapelnytska who had been in a coma since the 12 July enemy strike on her apartment building."

Advertisement:

Details: Zaparaniuk said that in 2015, Ilona volunteered to go to the front to defend Ukraine, despite having no military experience. After demobilisation, she actively engaged in volunteer work and supported the Armed Forces of Ukraine until her final day.

Background: On 12 July, Russia attacked Chernivtsi with missiles and drones. Several residential buildings, shops, administrative facilities and cars were damaged in the city.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!