Death toll from 12 July Russian attack on Chernivtsi rises to five: woman dies in hospital

A woman has died in hospital after sustaining injuries in a Russian missile strike on an apartment block in the city of Chernivtsi on 12 July, bringing the total number of fatalities to five.

Source: Ruslan Zaparaniuk, Head of Chernivtsi Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "The death toll from the Russian missile strike on a block of flats in Chernivtsi on 12 July has risen to five. Sadly, today, another woman, 71-year-old Yaroslava Klypych from Sniatyn, has died from injuries sustained in the enemy attack. She was the wife of Vasyl Klypych, who was injured alongside her and died in hospital on 16 July."

Advertisement:

Background:

On 12 July, Russia attacked Chernivtsi with missiles and drones, damaging several residential buildings, shops, administrative facilities and cars.

On 25 July, a woman who had been in a coma after the Russian attack died in hospital, becoming the fourth fatality of the strike.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!