Marjorie Taylor Greene ridiculed over "Make Ukraine Great Again" cap – photos, videos

As Republican Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene announced her intention to force the resignation of Speaker Mike Johnson, she attempted to criticise US aid to Ukraine using a cap with the slogan "Make Ukraine Great Again" (MUGA).

Details: During a press conference outside the Congress building, Greene pulled out a blue and yellow cap with "MUGA" on it, echoing the slogan of former president Donald Trump, "Make America Great Again".

She then put her cap on a poster of Johnson and House Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries.

The Trumpist Republican also posted a video of her performance on Twitter (X), hinting that Ukraine is "another forever war spending hundreds of BILLIONS of your dollars" thanks to Speaker Johnson.

The Uniparty hates MAGA. They don’t want to Make America Great Again.



The Uniparty is MUGA. Make Ukraine Great Again.



Another forever war spending hundreds of BILLIONS of your dollars brought to you by Uniparty Speaker Mike Johnson. pic.twitter.com/e2MnJXQO0V — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) May 1, 2024

MUGA went viral among Twitter users, mostly ridiculing Greene (a selection of tweets was collected by HuffPost), with many expressing a desire to buy caps with the slogan.

Says Marjorie Taylor Greene -- '#MUGA Make Ukraine Great Again.' Hell yeah! That's a brilliant idea. Count me in.



We're gonna send 100 to the DC Ukrainian Embassy!!!#MUGA #UkraineWar https://t.co/OFJ3sgldDX pic.twitter.com/4MDtptmNRv — Chaz Stevens, I do Art (@TChazStevens) May 1, 2024

Where can we get these, fantastic?

100% want one #MUGA 😂 pic.twitter.com/BDRe2DZBo9 — Shaun Pinner (@olddog100ua) May 1, 2024

Can we make #MUGA trend fellas? pic.twitter.com/WM1PrcpdqJ — Rocke Fella - NAFO Raccoon Spec Ops (@NAFORaccoon) May 1, 2024

Marjorie Taylor Greene achieved notoriety after she submitted a number of absurd amendments to the Ukraine aid bill, such as proposing that all members of Congress who voted in favour should be sent to fight in Ukraine.

Read more: For Trump, Putin and conspiracy theories: all about Marjorie Taylor Greene, Ukraine’s critic in US Congress.

