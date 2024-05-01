All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Marjorie Taylor Greene ridiculed over "Make Ukraine Great Again" cap – photos, videos

Oleh PavliukWednesday, 1 May 2024, 22:26
Marjorie Taylor Greene ridiculed over Make Ukraine Great Again cap – photos, videos
Republican Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene. Photo: Twitter (X)

As Republican Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene announced her intention to force the resignation of Speaker Mike Johnson, she attempted to criticise US aid to Ukraine using a cap with the slogan "Make Ukraine Great Again" (MUGA).

Source: European Pravda

Details: During a press conference outside the Congress building, Greene pulled out a blue and yellow cap with "MUGA" on it, echoing the slogan of former president Donald Trump, "Make America Great Again".

Advertisement:

She then put her cap on a poster of Johnson and House Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries.

 
Photo: Getty Images

The Trumpist Republican also posted a video of her performance on Twitter (X), hinting that Ukraine is "another forever war spending hundreds of BILLIONS of your dollars" thanks to Speaker Johnson.

MUGA went viral among Twitter users, mostly ridiculing Greene (a selection of tweets was collected by HuffPost), with many expressing a desire to buy caps with the slogan.

Marjorie Taylor Greene achieved notoriety after she submitted a number of absurd amendments to the Ukraine aid bill, such as proposing that all members of Congress who voted in favour should be sent to fight in Ukraine.

Read more: For Trump, Putin and conspiracy theories: all about Marjorie Taylor Greene, Ukraine’s critic in US Congress.

Support UP or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Netherlands plans to transfer F-16s to Ukraine in autumn

Russia threatens to strike "British military facilities" in Ukraine

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry announces non-recognition of Putin's presidency and calls on the world to do likewise

Ukrainian Commander-in-Chief pays 48-hour visit to eastern fronts due to difficult situation there – photo

Ukrainian 79th Brigade still holds several positions on outskirts of Novomyhailivka – Ukrainska Pravda sources

Magura V5 drone sent by Ukrainian intelligence hits Russian speedboat in Crimea – source

All News
RECENT NEWS
20:04
Polish President confirms his participation in Ukraine's Peace Summit in Switzerland
19:38
Netherlands plans to transfer F-16s to Ukraine in autumn
19:09
Ukraine receives new batch of Patriot missiles from allies – Spanish government
19:00
German chancellor urges Europe to supply Ukraine with more military aid from their stockpiles
18:55
France denies having sent troops to Ukraine
18:22
Russians strike Kostiantynivka, Donetsk Oblast, injuring 4 people
18:13
Zelenskyy discusses work on security agreement with Estonian PM
17:37
EU preparing for sudden cessation of Russian gas supplies – European Commissioner
17:32
Zelenskyy discusses Peace Summit and frontline situation in Ukraine with Lithuanian president
17:30
Armenian PM will not attend Putin's "inauguration"
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: