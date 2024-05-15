All Sections
Number of casualties of Russian strike on Kherson increases to 19

Tetyana OliynykWednesday, 15 May 2024, 20:30
Photo: State Emergency Service

On 15 May, three Russian air attacks hit the Tsentralnyi District of Kherson, injuring 19 people.

Source: Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "Today, in broad daylight, the Russian invaders struck Kherson ruthlessly.

Three guided aircraft bombs were dropped in the city's central district. Terrorists targeted civilian homes, educational institutions, and medical facilities. 19 people were injured: 14 women, four men, and one child.

The oldest person who was injured is 98 years old."

Details: Prokudin stated that a 15-year-old boy and his father were hospitalised with minor injuries. There are seven patients in medical facilities, three of whom are undergoing surgery.

Background:

On the afternoon of 15 May, the Russian army conducted air attacks on Kherson's Tsentralnyi District. The State Emergency Service showed images from the site of the attack. Preliminary reports indicate that two fires broke out in separate residential buildings as a result of the strikes. 

