Ukraine exports 45 million tonnes of cargo from Black Sea ports

Almost 1,600 vessels have exported 45 million tonnes of cargo from the ports of Greater Odesa in almost 9 months of operation of the Ukrainian sea corridor [these ports being Odesa, Chornomorsk and Pivdennyi – ed.].

Source: press service for the Ministry of Communities, Territories and Infrastructure Development

Details: "These are mainly products from Ukrainian farmers for the world food markets. Despite everything, Ukraine remains a top exporter of agricultural products and a guarantor of food security. A total of 38 countries have received more than 30 million tonnes of Ukrainian agricultural products," the statement said.

Advertisement:

Another 108 vessels are on their way to the ports, exporting more than 3 million tonnes of goods.

Background:

Since the beginning of 2024, Ukrzaliznytsia (Ukrainian Railways) has transported a record amount of cargo for export. Thus, in January-April 2024, the railways transported 30.4 million tonnes of goods for export.

Following Russia's withdrawal from the Black Sea Grain Initiative last summer, 1,300 vessels have been using a temporary sea route created by Ukraine and international partners.

Support UP or become our patron!