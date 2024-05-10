All Sections
Ukraine exports 45 million tonnes of cargo from Black Sea ports

Friday, 10 May 2024, 12:17
Ukraine exports 45 million tonnes of cargo from Black Sea ports
Photo: Ministry of Communities, Territories and Infrastructure

Almost 1,600 vessels have exported 45 million tonnes of cargo  from the ports of Greater Odesa in almost 9 months of operation of the Ukrainian sea corridor [these ports being Odesa, Chornomorsk and Pivdennyi – ed.].

Source: press service for the Ministry of Communities, Territories and Infrastructure Development 

Details: "These are mainly products from Ukrainian farmers for the world food markets. Despite everything, Ukraine remains a top exporter of agricultural products and a guarantor of food security. A total of 38 countries have received more than 30 million tonnes of Ukrainian agricultural products," the statement said.

Another 108 vessels are on their way to the ports, exporting more than 3 million tonnes of goods.

Background:

  • Since the beginning of 2024, Ukrzaliznytsia (Ukrainian Railways) has transported a record amount of cargo for export. Thus, in January-April 2024, the railways transported 30.4 million tonnes of goods for export. 
  • Following Russia's withdrawal from the Black Sea Grain Initiative last summer, 1,300 vessels have been using a temporary sea route created by Ukraine and international partners.

